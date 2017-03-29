Jose Ramirez has maximized chances with Cleveland Indians

Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) throws out Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar (not pictured) during the third inning of Game 2 of the 2016 American League Championship Series at Progressive Field. (Photo: David Richard, Custom)

There was not much of a silver lining to the season-ending shoulder injury that sidelined All-Star outfielder Michael Brantley, but by sheer opportunity, the Cleveland Indians found one in up-and-coming infielder Jose Ramirez.

Ramirez made the most of his opportunity and settled into his role as an every-day player at third base, where he set several career highs during the regular season and propelled the Indians to the American League Championship, and subsequently, Game 7 of the World Series.

“Jose deserves a ton of credit for that because we asked a guy who’s a natural second baseman to play shortstop for a while, and then, we’re asking him to not only go play third base where he hadn’t played in a while and left field, and ‘Oh, by the way, you’re not just going to play left field. You’re going to bounce between third base and left field, two positions you haven’t played before,’” Indians president Chris Antonetti said.

“That is a lot to ask anyone. That’s a lot to ask of a young player, but I think we learned a lot about Jose over the course of last season. If not for the injury to Michael, that opportunity might not have been as readily available.”

Despite struggling through his first three years with the Indians, Ramirez settled into a spot at third base and had a career year with 176 hits in 565 at-bats over 152 games during the 2016 regular season. Ramirez smacked 46 doubles, hit three triples and belted 11 home runs with 76 runs batted in and 84 scored.

During the postseason, Ramirez had 15 hits in 56 at-bats with two doubles and one home run, which proved to be the only run in a 1-0 Indians victory over the Chicago Cubs in Game 3 of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field.

“He was such a huge part of our success last year and really established himself as one of the better third basemen in the American League,” Antonetti said. “Now, as we sit here today, we’re throwing another curveball at him and asking him to play some second base too.

“The great thing about Jose is he’s embraced every one of those opportunities, and is excited to find a way to contribute to the team any way he can.”

Having never hit above .265 when given at least 235 at-bats in a Major League season, Ramirez smacked the 176 hits and 60 of which went for extra bases. Along with his 44 walks, 22 stolen bases and .312 batting average, Ramirez set single-season highs in every major statistical category last year.

“This is not atypical when you look back at Jose’s career throughout the minor leagues,” Antonetti said. “It’s a guy that controls the strike zone really well, finds a way to put the ball in play consistently, has a low strikeout rate and makes hard contact.

“As a hitter, some of that contact is turned into extra-base hits and has allowed him to be really productive. He’s had consistent, quality at-bats from both sides of the plate, and when you do that for 600 plate appearances, good things are bound to happen.”

