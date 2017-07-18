Jose Ramirez wins Cleveland Indians' Heart and Hustle Award

Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Indians rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Michael Fulmer #32 of the Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning at Progressive Field on July 9, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Ron Schwane, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Jose Ramirez's season keeps getting better.

On Tuesday, the MLB Players Alumni Association announced winners of the Heart and Hustle Award. Each team has a winner and Ramirez was named Cleveland's representative.

The Heart and Hustle Award honors active players who "demonstrate a passion for the game of baseball and best embody the values, spirit and traditions of the game," according to a news release.

Ramirez has hit .326 with 17 home runs and a .379 OBP and .967 OPS this season. He was Cleveland's starting representative in the 2017 All-Star Game in Miami.

Toward the end of the season, players will vote on one finalist from the 30 representatives. Cleveland's representative won the overall vote in 2008, when outfielder Grady Sizemore received the award.

The final winner will be announced Nov. 14 at the Legends for Youth Dinner fundraiser in New York City.

