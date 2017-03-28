Jose Ramirez's confidence continues to grow with success of Cleveland Indians

Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez celebrates after scoring a run against the Chicago Cubs in the eighth inning in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

Due to ongoing shoulder issues to All-Star left fielder Michael Brantley last year, the Cleveland Indians had no choice but to rely on utility infielder/outfielder Jose Ramirez during the 2016 season, and the results were extremely positive.

Despite struggling through his first three years with the Indians, Ramirez settled into a spot at third base and had a career year with 176 hits in 565 at-bats over 152 games during the 2016 regular season. Ramirez smacked 46 doubles, hit three triples and belted 11 home runs with 76 runs batted in and 84 scored.

During the postseason, Ramirez had 15 hits in 56 at-bats with two doubles and one home run, which proved to be the only run in a 1-0 Indians victory over the Chicago Cubs in Game 3 of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field.

“He’s young, but he’s had bits of four years with us,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “I think people forget. Twice, he’s had a tough time coming out of spring training, like a lot of guys do, and last year, for whatever reason, he never had a problem in April.

“He had consistent at-bats and he just turned himself into a really good player. That’s the hope sometimes that if somebody goes down, you want them to fill in admirably, but when you also find out now you have an every-day player, that’s a bonus, and he deserves a lot of credit because he is a really good player.”

All throughout the 2016 season, Ramirez delivered clutch hits for the American League Central Division champions, and that continued to be the case in the first three games of the playoffs, where the Indians finished off a sweep of the Boston Red Sox with a 4-3 win at Fenway Park.

In his first postseason series, Ramirez smacked five hits in 10 at-bats, including one double, and scored four of the Indians’ 15 runs on the way to the sweep and Cleveland’s first trip to the American League Championship Series since 2007.

In addition to filling a void left by injured All-Star outfielder Michael Brantley, Ramirez proved himself to be an every-day player at the Major League level.

Having never hit above .265 when given at least 235 at-bats in a season, Ramirez smacked the 176 hits, 60 of which went for extra bases, in 565 plate appearances. Along with his 44 walks, 22 stolen bases and .312 batting average, Ramirez set single-season highs in every major statistical category.

“When he first came to the big leagues, he was unbelievably confident to the point where you’re like, ‘Hey man, you’re not invisible out there. That 25-foot lead…’” Francona recalled. “Then, when things didn’t go well, you could see it too. It was frustrating because we didn’t feel like we could help him as much as we wanted to because of the language barrier.”

This time around, after watching him throughout the 2016 regular season and playoffs, should Ramirez struggle out of the gate, the Indians are far more confident in his ability to respond positively and not get bogged down with slumps.

“Right now, if he gets off to a slow start or not, he knows he’s a good player,” Francona said.

