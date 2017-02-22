Josh Tomlin: Cleveland Indians not content just making it to World Series: Photos

After coming one win short of their first championship since 1948, pitcher Josh Tomlin says the Cleveland Indians are not content just making it to the World Series. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

The Cleveland Indians were not just happy to be there.

The Indians made it to the World Series for the first time in 19 years last fall, but came up one win short of the franchise’s first championship since 1948 after the Chicago Cubs came back from a three-games-to-one deficit to break their 108-year title drought.

And with spring training underway at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Arizona, the Indians are focused on not just getting to the World Series, but doing what is necessary to get that fourth, final, championship-clinching victory.

“I think we have the group of guys in here to not get content with what happened last year,” starting pitcher Josh Tomlin said. “I think we all know it’s not just going to happen. We have to have the same mentality we had last year, and that starts with day one, to try and work toward the goals we want to achieve, and that’s to win a World Series.”

The Indians built up a 3-1 lead over the Cubs by winning two of the three games at Wrigley Field after taking Game 1 at Progressive Field. However, the Cubs staved off elimination with a closely-contested win in Game 5.

Then, when the series shifted back to Cleveland, the Cubs cruised to a Game 6 win and mustered enough production in the 10th inning to close out Game 7 after surrendering a late lead on Rajai Davis’ home run off of reliever Aroldis Chapman.

Although the Cubs, who had one of the highest payrolls in baseball last season, came back to beat the Indians, Tomlin felt the pressure of playing in the postseason never got to the players.

“I don’t feel like any of us let the moment get too big or too small,” Tomlin said. “Just go out there and play the game you’ve been playing for your whole, entire life, and I thought we did a pretty good job of that.”

Admittedly, Tomlin says every team enters spring training with the hope of winning the World Series, but by re-signing key members of the lineup (Brandon Guyer, Lonnie Chisenhall), starting rotation (Trevor Bauer, Danny Salazar) and bullpen (Dan Otero, Bryan Shaw, Cody Allen) ahead of arbitration, and adding middle-of-the-order slugger Edwin Encarnacion through free agency, there is reason to be optimistic.

“For us, it’s a reality,” Tomlin said. “We got there last year and lost in Game 7. I don’t think the mindset is any different this year. We’ve got to understand that it’s just not going to happen again. We have to get back to it.

“Each day is a new day and we’ve got to work to get better, work to try to repeat those same goals. The group of guys and leaders we have in that clubhouse, I think it should bode well for us in not being content. Everybody is here to get better and here to work.”

