WKYC
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Josh Tomlin, Cleveland Indians win fourth straight, 6-2 over Cincinnati Reds

Tom Withers , WKYC 9:58 PM. EDT July 24, 2017

CLEVELAND (AP) - Josh Tomlin pitched six efficient innings, Carlos Santana homered twice and the Cleveland Indians won their fourth straight, 6-2 over the tumbling Cincinnati Reds on Monday night in the makeup of a May 25 rainout.

Tomlin (7-9) gave up two homers but stayed in the strike zone and won his third straight start. Cleveland's bullpen did its part as well, with Andrew Miller working two innings and Cody Allen finishing up.

Santana homered in the seventh and eighth as the Indians moved over .500 (25-24) at Progressive Field for the first time since winning their home opener on April 11.

Cleveland's Roberto Perez snapped a 1-1 tie in the fifth with an RBI double off Reds starter Tim Adleman (5-8), who lost his fourth straight start.

© 2017 Associated Press

WKYC

Father, son get controversial view at Cleveland Indians game

WKYC

Cleveland Indians get into swing of things after slow second-half start

WKYC

Cleveland Indians' Terry Francona marvels at Corey Kluber's consistency

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories