Josh Tomlin to return to Cleveland Indians' starting rotation Wednesday in New York

Apr 7, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin (43) pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Chase Field. (Photo: Joe Camporeale, USA TODAY Sports, Joe Camporeale)

After having to wade through a recent rash of injuries to many of their core players, the Indians will get at least one familiar face back nest week when they take on the New York Yankees.

Josh Tomlin, who has been out since July 30 with a strained left hamstring, will start for the Tribe during the final game of their three-game series with the Yankees on Wednesday in The Bronx. The club announced the news on Twitter this afternoon.

Our rotation in New York next week:



Monday: Kluber

Tuesday: Bauer

Wednesday: Tomlin pic.twitter.com/qszgcpls3c — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 26, 2017

Tomlin is 7-9 this season with a 5.38 ERA. In his four starts prior to going on the disabled list, he was 3-0 with a 2.59 ERA, with opponents batting just .169 against him.

The Indians' rotation has been in limbo lately with Danny Salazar back on the DL with elbow inflammation. While Salazar's MRI came back clean, it is unknown how long he will be out. The Tribe called up lefty Ryan Merritt to start in Salazar's place Friday, and he responded beautifully, going six and two-thirds shutout innings in a 4-0 win over the Kansas City Royals.

Today, the club sent Merritt back down to AAA Columbus, and for the time being reliever Craig Breslow will take up the roster spot. Signed by the Tribe back on Aug. 7, the lefty specialist has a 3.86 ERA in seven appearances for the Clippers, and left-handed batters hit just .200 against him in 30 appearances for the Minnesota Twins in 2017.

