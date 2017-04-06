WKYC
Listen to Tom Hamilton's call of Francisco Lindor's grand slam

WKYC 9:42 AM. EDT April 06, 2017

If you went to bed early last night, you're probably kicking yourself.

If you haven't heard, Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor hit a game-winning grand slam in the top of the ninth inning to boost the Indians to a 9-6 win over Texas Wednesday.

The win secured a sweep of the Rangers, giving Cleveland a 3-0 start to the season.

Watch the grand slam and hear Tom Hamilton's call below:

