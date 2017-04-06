Listen to Tom Hamilton's call of Francisco Lindor's grand slam

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam in the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Cleveland won 9-6. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Tim Heitman, Tim Heitman)

If you went to bed early last night, you're probably kicking yourself.

If you haven't heard, Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor hit a game-winning grand slam in the top of the ninth inning to boost the Indians to a 9-6 win over Texas Wednesday.

The win secured a sweep of the Rangers, giving Cleveland a 3-0 start to the season.

Watch the grand slam and hear Tom Hamilton's call below:

