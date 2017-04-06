Listen to Tom Hamilton's call of Francisco Lindor's grand slam

If you went to bed early last night, you're probably kicking yourself.
If you haven't heard, Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor hit a game-winning grand slam in the top of the ninth inning to boost the Indians to a 9-6 win over Texas Wednesday.
The win secured a sweep of the Rangers, giving Cleveland a 3-0 start to the season.
Watch the grand slam and hear Tom Hamilton's call below:
