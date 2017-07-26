LISTEN | Tom Hamilton calls Edwin Encarnacion's walk-off grand slam

Jul 25, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion rounds the bases on a game winning walk off grand slam to win the game against the Los Angeles Angels in eleventh innings at Progressive Field. (Photo: USA TODAY Sports, Charles LeClaire)

The Indians enjoyed perhaps their most exciting win of the year Saturday night, surviving a comeback by the Los Angeles Angels to win 11-7 in extra innings.

The star, of course, was Edwin Encarnacion, who won the game in the 11th with a walk-off grand slam.

It was the Tribe's second grand slam of the game, the first time that's happened since 1999. Just like all of their big home runs, the team gave fans a treat by posting video of the home run on their Facebook page synched up with Tom Hamilton's radio call.

The future Hall of Fame broadcaster was in top form, as always.

Hammy should be excited: The Indians have now won five in a row, and remain in first place in the AL Central.

