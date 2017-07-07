LIVE UPDATE | Cleveland Indians vs. Detroit Tigers from Progressive Field

(Photo: Denise Polverine, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - 8:15 P.M.--INDIANS STRIKE FIRST

The Tribe's offense struck against Jordan Zimmerman in the third inning as Michael Brantley hit a two-run double to right, Jose Ramirez beat out an infield single to score Brantley, then Lonnie Chisenhall slammed a 2-run homer to right. Suddenly the Indians hold a commanding 5-0 lead over the Tigers with Carlos Carrasco off to a very solid start.

7:45 P.M.--CONGRATULATIONS TO VICTOR MARTINEZ

The former Indian turned Tiger DH ripped a two-out single in the 2nd inning for his 2,000th career hit. The near-capacity crowd here at Progressive Field responded with a thunderous round of applause. Very, very classy.

Keep in mind, Victor hasn't been an Indian since 2009. Yet fans still remember how much he loved being a member of the Tribe. Great moment.

Congrats to old friend Victor Martinez, who just logged his 2,000th career hit in the second. pic.twitter.com/7pi8YVB5jp — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 7, 2017

We are scoreless in the 3rd inning as Carlos Carrasco makes his final start of the 1st half against Jordan Zimmermann.

7:10 P.M.--WELCOME TO PROGRESSIVE FIELD

It's WKYC Night at Progressive Field as we bring you the Tigers at the Indians on Channel 3. That also means plenty of online coverage of the game here on WKYC.com and on Facebook Live.

Before we get to tonight's game, let's take care of some housekeeping:

We found out earlier this afternoon that Tribe manager Terry Francona underwent a heart procedure called a cardiac ablation on Thursday. Tito will not manage the American League All-Star team next week in Miami but is expected to be back with the Indians next weekend for the start of the 2nd half of the season.

Also, I sat with my WKYC colleague Dave Chudowsky as well as Zack Meisel of Cleveland.com for a Facebook Live conversation about the state of the Indians heading into the All-Star break. Take a look below:

Chud, Denise Polverine, and Pat Chiesa got some pregame sights and sounds via Twitter:

The @Indians will be without Tito for another week while he recovers from a heart procedure. Chris Antonetti explains why. @wkyc #3Indians pic.twitter.com/Zsp52niW5k — Pat Chiesa (@PatChiesa) July 7, 2017

Miller, Brantley speaking on All-Star game and Francona. Miller said they could tell Tito wasn't right, happy it's been figured out @wkyc pic.twitter.com/JcB4701krj — Dave Chudowsky (@DaveChudowsky) July 7, 2017

Francisco Lindor told me Francona text him and told him to tell the boys to hit with runners in scoring position #thatsTito @wkyc — Dave Chudowsky (@DaveChudowsky) July 7, 2017

