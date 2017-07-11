LIVE UPDATES: 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game

American League infielder Francisco Lindor (12) of the Cleveland Indians grounds out in the seventh inning in the 2016 MLB All Star Game at Petco Park. (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez, Custom)

7:00 P.M.-GAME INFORMATION

The Cleveland Indians will be well represented at the 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game tonight at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida.

The Indians have five players who will represent the American League, and by virtue of winning the AL Pennant in 2016, the coaching staff will manage in “The Midsummer Classic” for the first time since the 1998 All-Star Game.

Third baseman Jose Ramirez will start for the American League after closing a 200,000-vote gap over the final five days of the fan vote, and outfielder Michael Brantley and shortstop Francisco Lindor will serve as reserves for the AL.

Ramirez will make his All-Star Game debut tonight, while Brantley and Lindor will each make their second appearances in “The Midsummer Classic.” Brantley was Cleveland’s lone All-Star in 2014 and Lindor was one of three Indians to make the AL team last summer.

Additionally, left-handed reliever Andrew Miller and starter Corey Kluber were selected for the All-Star Game, each for the second consecutive season. However, because of his start against the Detroit Tigers Sunday, Kluber will not appear in the game.

Indians manager Terry Francona was supposed to lead the team, but a cardiac ablation procedure last week ruled him out for the game. Instead, Indians bench coach Brad Mills, one of Francona’s most trusted assistants, will lead the American League team.

