WKYC
Close

LIVE UPDATES: Cleveland Indians address media ahead of Wednesday's Game 5 matchup with Yankees

Matthew Florjancic, WKYC 3:23 PM. EDT October 10, 2017

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians are addressing the media prior to Wednesday's Game 5 matchup against the New York Yankees at Progressive Field.

Indians starter Corey Kluber and manager Terry Francona are addressing the media.

The Indians’ typically sound defense, especially at third base, proved to be their downfall against the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the 2017 American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium Monday night.

The Indians committed four errors, and those miscues led to six runs for the Yankees, who evened the best-of-five series at 2-2 with a 7-3 win in front of the home fans in The Bronx and forced a Game 5 at Progressive Field Wednesday night.

Game 2 starters Corey Kluber (Indians) and CC Sabathia (Yankees) will take the mound in the winner-take-all Game 5 matchup in Cleveland.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Be a part of the conversation on workout day by tweeting at us using the hashtag: 

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

GUIDE | What you need to know for the 2017 Cleveland Indians postseason

WKYC

Cleveland Indians to sell 'very limited' amount of tickets for potential ALCS matchup

WKYC

RECAP: Cleveland Indians fall to New York Yankees in Game 4 of ALDS

WKYC

New York Yankees force Game 5 in ALDS with 7-3 win over Cleveland Indians

WKYC

WATCH: Roberto Perez belts solo homer for Cleveland Indians in Game 4 of the 2017 ALDS

WKYC

WATCH: Carlos Santana draws Cleveland Indians closer to New York Yankees

WKYC

Cleveland Indians' Trevor Bauer struggles in short Game 4 outing

WKYC

Cleveland Indians announce official Game 4 watch parties at Quaker Steak & Lube

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories