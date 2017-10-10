LIVE UPDATES: Cleveland Indians address media ahead of Wednesday's Game 5 matchup with Yankees

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians are addressing the media prior to Wednesday's Game 5 matchup against the New York Yankees at Progressive Field.
Indians starter Corey Kluber and manager Terry Francona are addressing the media.
The Indians’ typically sound defense, especially at third base, proved to be their downfall against the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the 2017 American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium Monday night.
The Indians committed four errors, and those miscues led to six runs for the Yankees, who evened the best-of-five series at 2-2 with a 7-3 win in front of the home fans in The Bronx and forced a Game 5 at Progressive Field Wednesday night.
Game 2 starters Corey Kluber (Indians) and CC Sabathia (Yankees) will take the mound in the winner-take-all Game 5 matchup in Cleveland.
