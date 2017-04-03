LIVE UPDATES: Cleveland Indians at Texas Rangers

Corey Kluber and the Cleveland Indians begin defense of the American League pennant tonight with their season-opening game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. (Photo: Gene J. Puskar, Custom)

8:20 p.m.-JOSE RAMIREZ BELTS TWO-RUN HOMER

Today is not a good day for the earned run averages, as baseballs are jumping out of Globe Life Park.

Down by four runs heading into the top of the fourth inning, the Indians responded with a pair of runs on a home run from second baseman Jose Ramirez off of Texas Rangers starter Yu Darvish as the Cleveland Indians trimmed the deficit to two, 5-3.

With one out in the top of the fourth inning, first baseman Edwin Encarnacion hit a 3-1 pitch into left field for a single. Then, ahead in the count, 2-0, Ramirez drove a pitch from Darvish over the wall in center field for the Indians’ first home run of the season.

8:03 p.m.-RANGERS RETAKE LEAD OVER INDIANS

The tie did not last long, as the Texas Rangers went back to what they do best, hitting home runs at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

On the first pitch of the bottom of the third inning, center fielder Carlos Gomez crushed an offering from Cleveland Indians starter Corey Kluber into seats in right field, but the Rangers were far from done putting runs on the board in their third trip to the plate.

Right fielder Nomar Mazara singled to shallow center field and former Indians first baseman/designated hitter Mike Napoli drew a walk after five pitches from Kluber, which put two runners on for second baseman Rougned Odor, who had previously homered in the game.

Again, on the first offering from Kluber, Odor belted a three-run home run over the wall in right field, which gave the Rangers a 5-1 lead over the Indians.

7:58 p.m.-INDIANS DRAW EVEN ON DOUBLE PLAY

Although the Texas Rangers scored first, the Cleveland Indians had an answer in the top of the third inning at Globe Life Park.

With one out, right fielder Abraham Almonte fought back from an 0-2 hole to draw a walk, and then, he motored over to third base when designated hitter Carlos Santana swatted a 1-1 pitch from Rangers starter Yu Darvish to deep right field.

Shortstop Francisco Lindor lined into a sacrifice double play, but Almonte scored before the third out of the inning was recorded to even things at 1-1 after 2.5 innings of play.

7:40 p.m.-RANGERS TAKE 1-0 LEAD

The Texas Rangers tried to get something going with their speed on the bases in the bottom of the first inning, and when that did not work, they broke out the bats in their second trip to the plate in the season opener against the Cleveland Indians at Globe Life Park.

Down in a two-strike hole, second baseman Rougned Odor worked the count full before belting a pitch from Indians starter Corey Kluber, a finalist for the 2016 American League Cy Young Award, over the wall in right field for a solo home run and 1-0 lead.

Three batters later, shortstop Elvis Andrus smacked a two-out double to left field, but Kluber worked out of the jam and kept it a one-run game.

7:00p.m.-INDIANS OPEN 2017 SEASON AT RANGERS

The chase is on!

The Cleveland Indians enter the 2017 as the reigning American League champions, but after coming one win short of the Chicago Cubs in the World Series, the quest for the organization's first world championship since 1948 gets underway tonight.

The Indians begin 2017 on the road with back-to-back road series, starting with tonight's matchup against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

