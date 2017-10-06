LIVE UPDATES | Cleveland Indians face New York Yankees in Game 2 of American League Division series

Jay Bruce is congratulated by his teammate Edwin Encarnacion of the Cleveland Indians after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees during game one of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field. (Photo: Jason Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Looking to take a 2-0 series lead, the Cleveland Indians will take on the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the American League Division Series on Friday night.

Weather permitting, first pitch from Progressive Field is slated for 5:00 p.m. ET, with ace Corey Kluber set to start for Cleveland and former Indians Cy Young winner C.C. Sabathia towing the mound for New York.

