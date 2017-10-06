LIVE UPDATES | Cleveland Indians face New York Yankees in Game 2 of American League Division series

CLEVELAND - Looking to take a 2-0 series lead, the Cleveland Indians will take on the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the American League Division Series on Friday night.
Weather permitting, first pitch from Progressive Field is slated for 5:00 p.m. ET, with ace Corey Kluber set to start for Cleveland and former Indians Cy Young winner C.C. Sabathia towing the mound for New York.
Follow along below for live updates from the game and join the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #3Indians.
