LIVE UPDATES: Cleveland Indians go for ALDS sweep of New York Yankees

6:45 p.m.-CLEVELAND INDIANS GO FOR SWEEP OF YANKEES

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians go for the sweep of the New York Yankees tonight in Game 3 of the 2017 American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium.

With their 9-8 comeback win over the Yankees in Game 2 at Progressive Field Friday night, the Indians took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

In order to complete the sweep, the Indians turn the ball over to their best road pitcher, Carlos Carrasco.

Last September, Carrasco suffered broken bones in his hand and was lost for the balance of the season, which proved costly, as the Indians were forced to cobble together a rotation with both him and Danny Salazar on the sidelines.

When Carrasco returned for the 2017 season, he did so ready to make an impact, and he has certainly done that.

Carrasco was 18-6 with a 3.29 ERA over 32 starts. In those outings, Carrasco struck out a career-best 226 hitters over 200.0 innings of work with 173 hits, 73 earned runs and 46 walks allowed. Carrasco’s 226 strikeouts allowed him to surpass his previous personal best, 216, from the 2015 season.

Carrasco was outstanding in road starts this season, posting a sterling 11-2 record with a 2.65 ERA in 17 starts, including one complete game. Carrasco struck out 119 batters against just 25 walks allowed over 105.1 innings of work. Away from Progressive Field, batters hit just .210 against Carrasco.

The Indians and Yankees met seven times in the month of August, and Cleveland won the season series, 5-2, after sweeping New York at Yankee Stadium in a three-game set. The Indians and Yankees split a four-game series at Progressive Field early in the month.

Just like the first game of their traditional doubleheader at Yankee Stadium, the Indians started fast offensively, pitched well throughout and limited the effectiveness of a powerful Yankees offense at Yankee Stadium.

On the strength of an early four-run advantage, the Indians earned a 9-4 victory over the Yankees, which completed both the doubleheader and three-game series sweep in The Bronx, New York on Wednesday, August 30.

It was the Indians’ first three-game sweep of the Yankees in New York since 1989, and kept alive a winning streak that extended to a franchise-best and American League-record 22 games.

