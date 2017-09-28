LIVE UPDATES: Cleveland Indians go for win No. 100 today against Minnesota Twins

The Cleveland Indians go for win No. 100 today against Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians are on the verge of something they have done only twice in their 118-year history, and that is winning 100 games in a single season.

The Indian (99-59) have a chance to reach the century mark for wins today in a day game against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, in what could be a preview of an American League Division Series matchup, as Minnesota currently holds the second Wildcard playoff spot.

On their way to win No. 99, the Indians got steady run production in multiple innings, and coupled with a standout performance from the pitching staff, fought their way to a 4-2 victory over the Twins (83-75) Wednesday night.

With the win, the Indians reduced their “Magic Number” to clinch the top record in the American League down to four with four games remaining in the regular season, the series finale against the Twins today, and then, a weekend series against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field.

