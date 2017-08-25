LIVE UPDATES | Cleveland Indians host Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field

CLEVELAND - Welcome to sold-out Progressive Field for WKYC night as the Cleveland Indians open a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals.

Not only are we showing tonight's game on WKYC Channel 3, but we are also welcoming our winner of the Indians Super Fan contest, Giovanni Castelli. Giovanni will join me for WKYC Facebook Lives coming up.

Where we are:

The Indians open play this evening with a 5.5 game lead over the Twins and a 6 game lead over the Royals in the American League's Central Division. However, Kansas City is just a half-game out in the chase for the American League Wild Card.

The Tribe just finished a split with the Boston Red Sox in their four game series here at Progressive Field. They have won 10 of their last 14 games, which is pretty remarkable considering how banged up the Indians are with several key players on the disabled list. Check out this list:

Michael Brantley

Jason Kipnis

Josh Tomlin

Danny Salazar

Lonnie Chisenhall

Andrew Miller

As far as Miller is concerned, the Indians told us today that he has been shut down from throwing for five to seven days by medical staff because of patellofemoral syndrome with associated patella tendonitis.

Tonight's starters:

The Indians will give the ball to left-hander Ryan Merritt for his third start and fourth appearance of the year. The 25-year-old is 0-0 with a 3.12 ERA. Merritt's first Major League win came against Kansas City on September 30, 2016, when he allowed a run on three hits in five innings of work at Kauffman Stadium.

Jason Vargas will counter for Kansas City. The Indians haven't traditionally fared well against the lefty, but touched him up for four runs on six hits in 4.2 innings last Saturday in a 5-0 victory at K.C. Vargas is 14-7 on the season with a 3.59 ERA, but he has struggled of late. In his first 16 starts, Vargas was 12-3 with a 2.22 ERA. In his past eight starts, he is 2-4, 7.15. He's 8-4 lifetime against the Tribe with a 4.03 ERA in 17 career starts, including 2-1, 3.68 in four turns this season.

Interact!

We'll be on Twitter all evening long. Interact with us using the hashtag #3Indians

#3Indians Tweets

© 2017 WKYC-TV