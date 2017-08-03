LIVE UPDATES | Cleveland Indians host New York Yankees at Progressive Field

(Photo: Dave DeNatale, WKYC)

Welcome everyone to Progressive Field as the Indians prepare to host the Yankees in the first of a four-game series. There are no shortage of key storylines and things to watch as we get ready for baseball.

First and foremost: The Weather

Since I arrived here at 3:30 p.m., we've already had two heavy downpours with rumbles of thunder. They've been very quick moving systems (I'm channeling my inner-Betsy Kling here), but with about 90 minutes to go until first pitch, the tarp remains on the field.

Speaking of Betsy:

RADAR-> Rumbler rolling thru Downtown. Still optimistic about @indians tonight, but not committing to "dry" yet. :) https://t.co/pbfJ0RURob pic.twitter.com/J8Omytl4h9 — Betsy Kling, Weather (@BetsyKling) August 3, 2017

There's no doubt that Aaron Judge of the Yankees is one of the great stories of the season in Major League Baseball. The rookie stole the show at the Home Run Derby during the All-Star Game festivities in Miami, and leads all of baseball with 34 home runs. But he's struggling right now, hitting just .164 (11-for-67) in his last 19 games. So New York skipper Joe Girardi is giving him the night off. Former Indian farmhand Clint Frazier will be in the lineup, however. More on him later.

Storyline #3: The Indians are back home, but wounded.

The Tribe saw their 9-game winning streak come to a close on Sunday in Chicago, then proceeded to lose two straight against the Red Sox at Fenway Park, including a gut-punching 12-10 loss on Tuesday. A three-game losing skid is not the end of the world, certainly, but not the kind of thing you want to have on your shoulders with the Yankees in town. Added to that, All-Star reliever Andrew Miller has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to knee tendonitis and starter Josh Tomlin will miss at least 6 weeks due to a hamstring injury. Keep in mind that Jason Kipnis and Lonnie Chisenhall are still on the DL, although I saw Kipnis in the clubhouse earlier today and it appears he is close to returning.

Storyline #4: The Tribe's ace goes up against the Yankees' hired gun

One of the biggest deals made prior to Monday's deadline was the Yankees' acquisition of A's starter Sonny Gray. The 27-year-old right-hander will make his debut for the Bronx Bombers tonight against Indians ace Corey Kluber. Gray had solid numbers in Oakland this year, 6-5 with a 3.43 ERA, and was a target of many teams, including the Indians. Many fans were surprised that the Tribe pretty much stood pat at the deadline, with the exception of the reunion of reliever Joe Smith. The Indians are banking that the guys in the clubhouse are enough to get them back to the World Series.

Gray has faced the Tribe twice this season. On May 30th here at Progressive Field, the Indians lit him up for 7 runs and 9 hits in 4.2 innings. Then on July 14 in Oakland, Gray pitched 6 scoreless innings against the Tribe, allowing just two hits.

Corey Kluber comes in with an 8-3 record and a 2.90 ERA. He's pitched well against the Yankees in the past, going 3-1 with a 1.91 ERA in five lifetime starts. He's the guy you want on the mound to set the tone for the series.

