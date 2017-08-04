LIVE UPDATES | Cleveland Indians host New York Yankees in second game of 4-game series

Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the New York Yankees in the seventh inning at Progressive Field on August 3, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: David Maxwell, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - A day after picking up a 5-1 victory in a gem pitched by ace Cory Kluber, the Cleveland Indians will once again do battle with the New York Yankees in the second matchup of the two teams' four-game series.

Weather permitting, first pitch will come at 7:10 p.m. with a sold out crowd expected at Progressive Field. Keep it locked right here for live updates and commentary throughout the night as the Indians attempt to build another winning streak against the Bronx Bombers.

6:30 PM: A pregame chat between myself and Dave DeNatale (excuse the flipped view)

Tweets by BenAxelrod

© 2017 WKYC-TV