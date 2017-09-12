LIVE UPDATES | Cleveland Indians look for 20th straight win tonight vs. Detroit Tigers

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Indians look to make history on Tuesday night as they'll try to tie the expansion-era record for the most consecutive wins (20) as they host the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field.

The Tribe will turn to their ace, right-hander Corey Kluber, who comes into the matchup with the Tigers with a 15-4 record, 2.56 earned run average, with 235 strikeouts against just 34 walks over 175.2 innings on the season.

The Indians are going for the tie of the Oakland Athletics’ mark of 20 straight wins, which they set in the 2002 season. The expansion era includes all seasons from 1961 to present day.

