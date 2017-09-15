LIVE UPDATES: Cleveland Indians look for 23rd straight victory tonight against Kansas City Royals

Jay Bruce and the Cleveland Indians go for their 23rd straight victory tonight against Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field. (Photo: David Richard, Custom)

7:31 p.m.-INDIANS TAKE 1-0 LEAD OVER ROYALS

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians got their first two runners on base and a combination of a groundout and sacrifice fly pushed across shortstop Francisco Lindor, which gave the home team a 1-0 lead over the Kansas City Royals after the first inning of their American League Central Division battle at Progressive Field.

After fouling off three pitches from Royals starter Jason Vargas, Lindor started the rally with a double off of the scoreboard in left-center field, and then, left fielder Austin Jackson overcame being in a 1-2 hole to earn a walk.

Infielder Jose Ramirez moved both runners up by a base when he grounded out to first base, and designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion followed with an RBI sacrifice fly to the warning track in left field, which drove in Lindor.

7:17 p.m.-BAUER WORKS AROUND EARLY ACTIVITY

CLEVELAND -- The Kansas City Royals got two of their first four hitters on base, but Cleveland Indians starter Trevor Bauer worked around the activity on the bases and kept the visiting team off the scoreboard in the top of the first inning at Progressive Field.

After center fielder Lorenzo Cain reached on a walk, first baseman Eric Hosmer hit into a fielder’s choice that eliminated the lead runner, but right fielder Melky Cabrera singled on the first pitch he saw from Bauer and put runners at first and second. However, Bauer settled in and got third baseman Mike Moustakas to ground out to first for the final out of the inning.

6:30 p.m.-GAME INFORMATION

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians go for their 23rd straight victory tonight against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field.

The Indians will turn the ball over to Trevor Bauer, who is tied for the team lead with 16 victories on the season. Bauer is 16-8 overall with a 4.33 earned run average in 158.0 innings of work over 29 games, including 28 starts.

Despite surrendering 163 hits and 56 walks, Bauer has struck out a career-high 177 hitters this season.

Bauer has faced the Royals twice this season, keeping them scoreless through eight innings of work and earning one victory. On August 19 at Kauffman Stadium, Bauer scattered seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 6.1 scoreless innings in a 5-0 Indians win.

In 15 starts this season at Progressive Field, Bauer is 9-3 with a 3.93 earned run average. Bauer has won each of his last five decisions at home dating back to July 21, and has gone at least five innings in each of his last 15 home starts.

The Royals counter with ace Jason Vargas, who is 15-10 with a 4.15 ERA this season.

Courtesy of a lead-off double from second baseman Jose Ramirez and RBI double from outfielder Jay Bruce, the Indians fought their way to a 3-2 victory over the Royals and extended their winning streak to 22 straight games on Thursday night.

With the win, the Indians (91-56) dropped their "Magic Number" to clinch their second-straight American League Central Division Championship down to three, and with the Houston Astros’ victory over the Los Angeles Angels, Cleveland earned its second straight postseason trip, something it had not done since the 1998 and 1999 seasons.

