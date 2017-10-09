LIVE UPDATES: Cleveland Indians look for close-out win over New York Yankees in 2017 ALDS

Trevor Bauer and the Cleveland Indians will again go for a closeout win against the New York Yankees tonight in Game 4 of the 2017 American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium. (Photo: Noah K. Murray, Custom)

4:30 p.m.-BAUER GETS BALL FOR INDIANS IN GAME 4

Trevor Bauer will start for the Cleveland Indians in Game 4 of the 2017 American League Division Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Monday night.

Bauer will do battle against Yankees ace Luis Severino, who has not yet pitched in the ALDS after starting the American League Wild Card Game against the Minnesota Twins, and has a chance to send the Indians to the American League Championship Series for the second straight season.

The 2017 postseason could not have gotten off to different starts for Severino and Bauer.

Severino allowed three earned runs, two home runs, one walk and four hits without a strikeout in just one-third of an inning against the Twins, while Bauer had the best postseason start of his career in Game 1 against the Yankees.

Bauer set a new single-game personal playoff best with eight strikeouts, and allowed just two hits and one walk over 6.2 innings of work on the way to his first playoff win. Bauer registered three of his strikeouts against Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who belted 52 home runs during the regular season.

Bauer’s 5.1 innings of no-hit baseball was the longest no-hit bid ever by an Indians pitcher in postseason play.

“I consider this normal rest for me,” Bauer said of pitching with just three days’ rest. “I enjoy pitching on short, I guess, technical definition of short. But if I could draw it out, personally, this is how I'd pitch every time. Take my normal two days' recovery after my start, and then, do my day before routine today, and then, roll it out there tomorrow, so I'm feeling very confident where I'm at.”

