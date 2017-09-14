LIVE UPDATES: Cleveland Indians look to extend winning streak to 22 straight games tonight

Cleveland Indians right fielder Jay Bruce (right) celebrates his three-run home run with shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. (Photo: David Richard, Custom)

7:24 p.m.-INDIANS CAN’T CAPITALIZE ON TWO-OUT HIT

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians got a two-out hit from second baseman Jose Ramirez, but failed to capitalize on the hit off of Kansas City Royals starter Jakob Junis in the bottom of the first inning at Progressive Field.

After shortstop Francisco Lindor and left fielder Lonnie Chisenhall grounded out to the right side of the infield, Ramirez smacked a 1-2 pitch from Junis into center field, but designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion grounded to shortstop for the final out of the inning.

7:15 p.m.-TOMLIN SETS DOWN ROYALS, 1-2-3, IN FIRST

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Indians starter Josh Tomlin set down the Kansas City Royals, 1-2-3, in the top of the first inning in the first of four games between the American League Central Division opponents at Progressive Field.

On a 1-1 pitch, Tomlin got second baseman Whit Merrifield to pop out to second base, and center fielder Lorenzo Cain flied out to his counterpart, Abraham Almonte, on a 1-0 pitch for the second out of the inning.

Then, right fielder Melky Cabrera took a called third strike on the outside corner for the final out of the frame.

6:30 p.m.-GAME INFORMATION

CLEVELAND -- In the 118-year history of the American League, no team has won more consecutive games than the Cleveland Indians, and they look to keep that streak going tonight against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field.

With their 5-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers (60-85) at Progressive Field Wednesday afternoon, the Indians (90-56) won their 21st consecutive game, which broke a tie with the 2002 Oakland Athletics for the longest winning streak in AL history.

Only the 1916 New York Giants (26) have won more consecutive games than the 2017 Indians, who equaled the 1935 Chicago Cubs for the second-most prolific winning streak in Major League history.

Currently, the Indians own the American League’s best record and lead the Central Division by 13.5 games over the Minnesota Twins, who host the Toronto Blue Jays tonight. The Indians’ “Magic Number” to clinch their second straight AL Central Division Championship and a return trip to the postseason now stands at four.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To join the conversation during tonight's game, use the hashtag: #3Indians

#3Indians Tweets

© 2017 WKYC-TV