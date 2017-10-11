WKYC
LIVE UPDATES: Cleveland Indians take on New York Yankees in Game 5 of 2017 ALDS

Matthew Florjancic, WKYC 5:10 PM. EDT October 11, 2017

5:00 p.m.-GAME INFORMATION

CLEVELAND -- One team moves onto the ALCS and one team goes home after tonight’s deciding Game 5 matchup between the Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees in the 2017 American League Division Series at Progressive Field.

Game 2 starters Corey Kluber (Indians) and CC Sabathia (Yankees) will take the mound in the winner-take-all Game 5 matchup in Cleveland.

Kluber allowed seven hits, six earned runs and one walk against just four strikeouts over 2.2 innings of work before exiting Game 2, which is uncharacteristic of a player considered by many to be the favorite to win the American League Cy Young Award.

Sabathia allowed only two earned runs and three hits, but surrendered three walks against five strikeouts over 5.1 innings of work in Game 2 of the AL Division Series, which the Yankees dominated early, only to succumb to the Indians in 13 innings.

Additionally, the Indians will get some pop back in their lineup, as designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion will return to the team after missing the last two-plus games because of a badly sprained right ankle suffered in the second inning of Game 2.

