LIVE UPDATES: Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees, ALDS Game 1

Follow along with Game 1 of the 2017 American League Division Series between the Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees from Progressive Field. (Photo: Custom)

4:15 p.m.-INDIANS SET FOR PLAYOFF ACTION AGAINST YANKEES

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians are back in the Major League Baseball Playoffs for the second straight season, and for the second consecutive year, they will face off against an East Division team in the American League Division Series.

By virtue of their 8-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins in the AL Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx Tuesday night, their first playoff win since 2012, the New York Yankees advanced to the ALDS to take on the Indians (102-60), the No. 1 seed in the American League and champions of the Central Division for the second straight season.

The Indians are starting 17-game winner Trevor Bauer tonight against the Yankees.

In the month of August, Bauer posted a 5-0 record and 2.30 earned run average in seven appearances, including six starts. Over 39.0 innings of work, Bauer allowed 10 earned runs and nine walks against 40 strikeouts.

Bauer earned two wins each over the Yankees and Boston Red Sox, the top two teams in the AL East Division, as well as one against the Kansas City Royals.

Bauer finished the regular season with a 17-9 record and 4.19 ERA in 32 games, including 31 starts. Over 176.1 innings of work, Bauer registered 196 strikeouts against 60 walks allowed.

During the regular season, Bauer was a standout performer at home, going 10-4 with a 3.93 ERA with 116 strikeouts against 25 walks allowed in 103.0 innings of work in 17 starts at Progressive Field.

By starting Bauer in Game 1, the Indians will be able to keep ace right-hander and likely AL Cy Young Award candidate Corey Kluber on his schedule of pitching every five days, as he will start Game 2 at Progressive Field Friday afternoon. By starting Kluber in Game 2, the Indians could go back to him on regular rest should the ALDS go to a winner-take-all Game 5.

Carlos Carrasco will take the hill in Game 3 and Josh Tomlin would start a Game 4, but is still available to pitch in long relief should the Indians need him in either Games 1 or 2.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Follow along with today's Game 1 action by tweeting @wkyc using the hashtag, #3Indians.

#3Indians Tweets

© 2017 WKYC-TV