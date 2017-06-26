LIVE UPDATES | Texas Rangers at Cleveland Indians

BALTIMORE, MD - JUNE 21: Carlos Carrasco #59 of the Cleveland Indians pitches during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole park at Camden Yards on June 21, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. The Indians won 5-1. (Photo: Mitchell Layton, 2017 Mitchell Layton)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Indians will attempt to shift the narrative that they can't seem to win at home as the Texas Rangers come to town for a four-game series.

The Indians are licking the wounds of a three-game weekend sweep against the Minnesota Twins that propelled Minnesota to first place in the American League Central. That trio of losses dropped the Indians to 15-20 at home, the worst home record in the division.

Though Cleveland has its sights set on this year's American League trophy, they'll look back to last year with the return of a special guest Monday night.

Mike Napoli returns to Cleveland for the first time since the 2016 World Series. Napoli signed a one-year deal with the Rangers in February.

The Indians will honor Napoli in a pregame ceremony to give him his American League Championship ring.

Cole Hamels (2-0, 3.03) will make his first start since April 26 for the Rangers. Hamels had been sidelined with a strained right oblique.

Carlos Carrasco (8-3, 2.99) will start for the Indians coming off a strong six-inning start against Baltimore last week.

Get all your live updates from the game here. First pitch is 7:10 p.m.

