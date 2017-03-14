LIVE UPDATES | WKYC's week at Cleveland Indians spring training

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. - Greetings from Goodyear, Arizona!
We hear there's a bit of snow back home in Northeast Ohio.
In case you're curious, it's sunny and 85 degrees in Goodyear, where WKYC Chief Meteorologist Betsy Kling, Sports Multimedia Journalist Pat Chiesa and Digital Producer Stephanie Metzger are spending the week.
So if you're looking to escape the snow (at least mentally), follow along for Betsy, Pat and Stephanie's updates. They'll post photos, videos and more throughout the day.
You can also see Betsy's live updates on Channel 3 at 6, 7 and 11 p.m. through Thursday.
