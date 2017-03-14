LIVE UPDATES | WKYC's week at Cleveland Indians spring training

Tyler Naquin #30 of the Cleveland Indians rounds first base after a home run in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim during the spring training game at Goodyear Ballpark on March 9, 2017 in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo: Tim Warner, 2017 Getty Images)

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. - Greetings from Goodyear, Arizona!

We hear there's a bit of snow back home in Northeast Ohio.

In case you're curious, it's sunny and 85 degrees in Goodyear, where WKYC Chief Meteorologist Betsy Kling, Sports Multimedia Journalist Pat Chiesa and Digital Producer Stephanie Metzger are spending the week.

So if you're looking to escape the snow (at least mentally), follow along for Betsy, Pat and Stephanie's updates. They'll post photos, videos and more throughout the day.

You can also see Betsy's live updates on Channel 3 at 6, 7 and 11 p.m. through Thursday.

