LOOK | Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona sits courtside at Cleveland Cavaliers game

(Photo: Ben Axelrod, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - While Game 1 of the World Series gets underway, Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona is watching basketball.

After vowing to recharge his batteries following his team's disappointing exit from the American League Division Series earlier this month, Francona appears to be doing just that, sitting courtside at Quicken Loans Arena for the Tuesday night matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls.





Cleveland Against The World: @indians manager Terry Francona sits courtside as the @cavs take on the Chicago Bulls. A post shared by WKYC Cleveland (@wkyc3) on Oct 24, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

Francona received a loud ovation from the fans in attendance upon being shown on the jumbotron at 'The Q,' a reaction he returned by pumping his fist. Although they fell short of their ultimate goal of winning the World Series -- and playing on Tuesday night -- Francona's Indians won 102 games, including a memorable 22-game winning streak, en route to a second straight American League Central Division title before being eliminated by the New York Yankees in five games in the ALDS.

You can follow all of the action from Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday night on our live blog and join the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #3Cavs.

© 2017 WKYC-TV