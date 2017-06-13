Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig 'salutes' Cleveland Indians fans after home run

(Photo: David Richard, USA TODAY Sports)

CLEVELAND - It's not been a great last 24 hours for Cleveland sports fans.

First, the Cavaliers lose to the Warriors in the NBA Finals on Monday night. Then on Tuesday, the Indians turn around and lose to the Dodgers.

And Los Angeles outfielder Yasiel Puig decided to send Tribe fans his best wishes by extending both middle fingers after a two-run homer in the second inning off of Trevor Bauer.

Well done by USA TODAY photographer David Richard to capture this less-than-heartwarming moment:

Dodgers' Yasiel Puig flips off fans after homering in the second inning against the Indians. pic.twitter.com/t0EyLK426d — David Richard (@DavidRichardPix) June 14, 2017

