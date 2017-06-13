WKYC
Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig 'salutes' Cleveland Indians fans after home run

Dave "Dino" DeNatale , WKYC 11:11 PM. EDT June 13, 2017

CLEVELAND - It's not been a great last 24 hours for Cleveland sports fans.

First, the Cavaliers lose to the Warriors in the NBA Finals on Monday night. Then on Tuesday, the Indians turn around and lose to the Dodgers.

And Los Angeles outfielder Yasiel Puig decided to send Tribe fans his best wishes by extending both middle fingers after a two-run homer in the second inning off of Trevor Bauer. 

Well done by USA TODAY photographer David Richard to capture this less-than-heartwarming moment: 

