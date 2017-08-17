WKYC
Max Kepler's homer sparks Minnesota Twins in DH split with Cleveland Indians

Associated Press , WKYC 10:37 PM. EDT August 17, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Max Kepler made up for a fielding mistake in the top of the inning with the go-ahead home run in the bottom of the seventh, sending the Minnesota Twins to a 4-2 victory over Cleveland in the second game on Thursday night to salvage a doubleheader split with the Indians.

Twins starter Aaron Slegers sailed through 6 1/3 innings in his major league debut, helping stop Cleveland's six-game winning streak. The Indians had also won 10 straight games in Minnesota, all but one this season.

Yan Gomes and Jason Kipnis each homered and had three hits for the Indians in a 9-3 victory in the opener as the Twins set a franchise record with 19 strikeouts.

