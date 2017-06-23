Mejia, 3 relievers hold Cleveland Indians to 4 hits in Minnesota Twins' 5-0 win

Jun 23, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Minnesota Twins catcher Jason Castro (21) slides into home safely as Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez (55) loses control of the ball during the second inning at Progressive Field. (Photo: USA TODAY Sports, Ken Blaze)

CLEVELAND (AP) - Adalberto Mejia combined with three relievers on a four-hitter, leading the Minnesota Twins to a 5-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians in a matchup of the top two teams in the AL Central on Friday night.



Mejia (2-3) held Cleveland to two hits in five innings, but had to work around five walks and two errors. The left-hander got out of bases-loaded jams in the second and fourth and stranded nine Indians runners on base.



Cleveland was coming off a 7-1 road trip, including a four-game sweep at Target Field last weekend that gave the Indians first place in the division. The Twins are now 1 1/2 back.



Tyler Duffey, Taylor Rogers and Trevor Hildenberger combined to pitch the final four innings.



Jorge Polanco's two-run homer highlighted Minnesota's four-run second off Trevor Bauer (6-6) and gave the Twins only their third win in 11 games against the Indians this season. Brian Dozier was 3 for 4 with two RBIs.

