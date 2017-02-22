Michael Brantley: Cleveland Indians can't take past success for granted: Photos

Returning outfielder Michael Brantley says the Cleveland Indians can't take past success for granted if they hope to again make the postseason. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

The Cleveland Indians may be the reigning American League champions after cruising through the Boston Red Sox in the Division Series and dispatching of the upstart Toronto Blue Jays in the Championship Series, but those victories mean very little now that the focus has shifted to 2017.

The Indians had to win 94 games just to qualify for the postseason and secure home-field advantage against the Red Sox, and if they hope to make a return trip to the playoffs, there is plenty of work that needs to be done, not just now, but throughout the season.

“It’s very exciting, but at the same time, we can’t take that excitement for granted,” outfielder Michael Brantley said. “We’ve got to go out there and work hard, learn from what we did last year and make sure we use it to our advantage.

“I think the only thing we gain from last year now is the target on our back. They know they’ve got to play good baseball to beat us, and we’ve got to show up every day, taking it one game at a time to play good baseball. It’s going to be an exciting season. I just want to be a part of it.”

In the offseason, the Indians re-signed key members of the lineup (Brandon Guyer, Lonnie Chisenhall), starting rotation (Trevor Bauer, Danny Salazar) and bullpen (Dan Otero, Bryan Shaw, Cody Allen) ahead of arbitration, and added middle-of-the-order slugger Edwin Encarnacion through free agency.

In 12 years at the Major League level, Encarnacion has batted .266 with 1,439 hits in 5,409 at-bats over 1,513 career games. Of those 1,439 hits, 629 have gone for extra bases, including 311 doubles and 310 home runs. Also, Encarnacion has driven in 942 runs, scored another 829 and drawn 662 walks.



During his final year with the Blue Jays, Encarnacion hit .263 (158 for 601) with 34 doubles, 42 home runs and 127 runs batted in over 160 games. He set career highs with the 158 hits, 99 runs scored, 76 extra-base hits, 127 RBI and 318 total bases. The 42 round-trippers matched his single-season career best.



“I think the front office did a great job, and now, it’s about putting it all together, building that team chemistry that we had last year, that winning attitude and coming to the ballpark ready to play every day,” Brantley said.

Brantley is working himself into the shape necessary to not only play every day, but be productive in the lineup after being limited to just 11 games in 2016 because of recurring shoulder issues that required a second surgery in August.

And he wants to repay his teammates’ support with the kind of productivity that leads to a return trip to the playoffs.

“They did a great job,” Brantley said. “They went all the way to the World Series and spent an extra month with me. It was awesome. They were always checking in on me, seeing how everything’s going, knowing how hard I’m working and they’re working.

“I was there as much as they were from me rehabbing that whole month. I just look forward to being back with them with a smile on my face, playing with them, getting through this season, and hopefully, going to the postseason as well.”

(© 2017 WKYC)