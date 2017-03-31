Michael Brantley makes Cleveland Indians' opening-day roster

Cleveland Indians left fielder Michael Brantley (23) hits an RBI single during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

Michael Brantley’s comeback took another positive step forward Friday.

After injury-riddled seasons in 2015 and 2016, Brantley did everything necessary to make it through this latest round of rehabilitation without setbacks, and it worked, as he made the Cleveland Indians’ 25-man opening-day roster.

“We’ve been really positive, really encouraged by the way that Michael’s met all of the checkpoints and the way he’s progressed through spring,” Indians president Chris Antonetti said earlier this week. “Even at this point last year, there was still a bit of apprehension with Michael, and we’re not seeing any of that right now.

“In fact, he’s kind of chomping at the bit to want to do more because he’s feeling so good. Now, we have the responsibility to make sure that we remain thoughtful in building up his volume and putting him in a position to succeed over the long term, but Michael is in a really good spot right now, and hopefully, that will continue.”

A 2014 American League All-Star and Silver Slugger Award winner, Brantley has not played in a Major League game since last May because of shoulder issues.

Last season, Brantley tried to rehabilitate his shoulder injury throughout spring and the summer months. However, every time Brantley went through the progression, he was unable to come through minor-league starts without setbacks.

Brantley was officially shut down in August when he had to undergo another surgery.

In 2014, Brantley was the first player in the 114-year history of the Indians franchise, and ninth player in MLB annals, to have 200 hits with at least 45 doubles, 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in the same season. Brantley was the ninth member of the Indians’ 20-home run, 20-steals club, and the first Cleveland player since 1996 to reach the 200-hit plateau.

During that 2014 season, Brantley finished second in the American League in hits (200), third in batting average (.327) and doubles (45), fourth in on-base percentage (.385), tied for sixth in runs scored (94), seventh in on-base plus slugging percentage (.890), 11th in steals (23) and 12th in RBI (97).

“He was a good hitter before, and if he’s healthy, he’s going to be a good hitter again,” Indians manager Terry Francona said earlier this week. “Will it take him some at-bats? Maybe, but you can’t teach his mechanics to everybody, or believe me, we would because it is fairly simple. When I say simple, I mean there’s not a lot of moving parts. He taps for his timing, and he’s pretty direct to the ball.

“When he’s struggling, maybe he fights coming up and off, but man, when he stays this way, it’s just how you would teach it. I see a lot. I’ve seen maybe eight at-bats, and he’s taken some good swings. That last lefty he faced, he had a check swing and then, he got a fastball in and pulled it. Then, he hit a ball to left. He’s looked pretty good.”

