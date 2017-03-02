Minor league team hosting Trevor Bauer drone bobblehead giveaway

Trevor Bauer #47 of the Cleveland Indians examines his finger in the second inning during game three of the American League Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada. (Photo: Icon Sportswire, ©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved contact: info@iconsportswire.com http://iconsportswire.com)

RENO, NEV. - Collectors' items can get a bit strange.

Some people collect baseball cards. Nineties kids collected Beanie Babies. Others collect coins.

Or, you can collect bobbleheads, which can get weirdly specific. For example? A Trevor Bauer drone bobblehead.

The Reno Aces, triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, are hosting the giveaway during which fans can get a bobblehead we assume will feature Bauer, his drone and possibly his bloody finger.

The giveaway is scheduled for Aug. 19 at Greater Nevada Field.

Bauer's already aware of the giveaway and he's been a good sport about it. In fact, it appears that the Aces will hook him up with his own bobblehead:

not mad, but send me one. https://t.co/6Re6OqrPoK — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) March 1, 2017

.@BauerOutage DM us your shipping information. We'll take care of it. — Reno Aces (@Aces) March 1, 2017

Bauer is no stranger to the Aces, having played for them in 2012, when he was with the Diamondbacks organization.

(© 2017 WKYC)