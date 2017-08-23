Moreland, Pomeranz lead Boston Red Sox past Corey Kluber, Cleveland Indians 6-1

Aug 23, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber (28) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field. (Photo: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

CLEVELAND (AP) - Mitch Moreland hit a fifth-inning home run, Drew Pomeranz and three relievers bested Corey Kluber, and the Boston Red Sox defeated the Cleveland Indians 6-1 on Wednesday night.



Moreland homered to right on a 1-0 pitch from Kluber (12-4), who allowed two runs over 7 2/3 innings.



Mookie Betts' RBI single with two outs in the eighth ended the night for Cleveland's ace, who allowed four hits and struck out 12 - the 13th time this season he's reached double figures in strikeouts.



Four pitchers held Cleveland's injury-depleted lineup to three hits, a night after Doug Fister pitched a one-hitter.



Edwin Encarnacion hit a two-out homer in the eighth off Addison Reed.



Pomeranz (13-4) gave up two hits and struck out nine in 5 1/3 innings in winning his seventh straight decision.

