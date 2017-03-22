New Cleveland Indians street banners outside Progressive Field omit Chief Wahoo

Progressive Field Cleveland Indians banners (Photo: Craig Roberson, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - New Cleveland Indians banners went up outside Progressive Field in downtown Cleveland Wednesday.

Opening Day for the Cleveland Indians' season is April 3 and the home opener is April 11 at Progressive Field.

WATCH | Cleveland Indians 'The Rally Continues-2017' hype video

Regarding the new banners, Cleveland City Councilman Zack Reed sent a news release in which Reed noted that the new street banners do not include an image of Chief Wahoo.

Over the years, groups have protested the use of the Chief Wahoo logo by the Cleveland Indians.

Reed specifically noted the protests by the Committee of 500 Years and the American Indian Movement of Ohio, "...who feel that the Chief Wahoo logo is insensitive..."

Reed added, "I hope the removal of Chief Wahoo from the banner is the first step towards eliminating the logo from the entire Cleveland Indians organization."

When contacted, the Cleveland Indians organization had no comment at this time regarding the banners.

Cleveland Indians banners (Photo: Craig Roberson, WKYC-TV)

© 2017 WKYC-TV