WKYC
Close

New Cleveland Indians street banners outside Progressive Field omit Chief Wahoo

Cleveland Indians banners outside Progressive Field

WKYC 1:36 PM. EDT March 22, 2017

CLEVELAND - New Cleveland Indians banners went up outside Progressive Field in downtown Cleveland Wednesday.

Opening Day for the Cleveland Indians' season is  April 3 and the home opener is April 11 at Progressive Field.

WATCH | Cleveland Indians 'The Rally Continues-2017' hype video

Regarding the new banners, Cleveland City Councilman Zack Reed sent a news release in which Reed noted that the new street banners do not include an image of Chief Wahoo.

Over the years, groups have protested the use of the Chief Wahoo logo by the Cleveland Indians.

Reed specifically noted the protests by the Committee of 500 Years and the American Indian Movement of Ohio, "...who feel that the Chief Wahoo logo is insensitive..."

Reed added, "I hope the removal of Chief Wahoo from the banner is the first step towards eliminating the logo from the entire Cleveland Indians organization."

When contacted, the Cleveland Indians organization had no comment at this time regarding the banners.

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

Cleveland Indians going about business as usual in spring training

WKYC

Cleveland Indians see progress from Michael Brantley, Danny Salazar

WKYC

Terry Francona remains confident in Cleveland Indians' bullpen

WKYC

Report: Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Indians World Series Game 7 to be made into a movie

WKYC

With Jason Kipnis' injury, Cleveland Indians weigh options at second base

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories