New York Yankees star Aaron Judge out of lineup for first game at Progressive Field

ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 14: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees runs to first base during a game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 14, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) (Photo: Sean M. Haffey, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Aaron Judge's Cleveland debut will have to wait for another day. The New York Yankees star rookie will not be in the starting lineup when his team takes on the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on Thursday night.

Judge, who leads Major League Baseball with 34 home runs, has yet to play in Cleveland since first being promoted to the big leagues late last season. The Yankees are in town for a four-game series against the Indians set to run through Sunday.

Filling in for Judge at right field in the New York lineup will be Clint Frazier, who Cleveland traded to the Yankees a year ago for relief pitcher Andrew Miller. Judge's absence is believed to only be rest-related, meaning unless he pinch hits on Thursday, his Cleveland debut will likely come on Friday.

Despite Judge's absence, Thursday night's game won't be without star power. Ace Corey Kluber will tow the mound for the Tribe, while the Yankees pitch Sonny Gray for the first time since acquiring the right-hander from the Oakland Athletics on Monday, just prior to the trade deadline.

WKYC will have you covered on all the latest from Progressive Field on Thursday night, with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m.

