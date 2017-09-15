OPINION | Don't let the trolls diminish the Cleveland Indians' 22-game win streak

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 15: Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians sits at second base after being forced out on a ball hit by Austin Jackson #26 against the Kansas City Royals during the seventh inning at Progressive Field on September 15 (Photo: Ron Schwane, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - You knew it was just a matter of time before certain people took their shots at the Indians, the fans, etc following the end of the Tribe's 22-game winning streak on Friday night.

As I wrote, it was a beautiful moment to see the fans give the team a standing ovation after the game, then have the players and coaches respond by coming out of the dugout and tipping their caps to the sold out crowd.

But some people felt the need to rain on the parade.

Deadspin was the first to take a shot.

Cleveland fans give standing ovation to losing team: https://t.co/ELmfXEvcZX pic.twitter.com/ffG6tSbGoe — Deadspin (@Deadspin) September 16, 2017

Then, Cleveland Frowns writer Peter Pattakos weighed in as well:

Nice streak, but if they don't win the World Series it will just end up being a reminder of what a disappointment they were — Peter Pattakos (@peterpattakos) September 16, 2017

Spoiler alert: They won't win the World Series because of the Curse of Chief Wahoo (They literally have zero chance) — Peter Pattakos (@peterpattakos) September 16, 2017

I'm sure there's more where that came from.

I don't care.

This is what certain writers love to do. They stir the pot to create some controversy and make a buzz on social media (yes, it does work because I am writing about it).

I just don't want you fans to get discouraged when you come across the trolling.

What we've all just witnessed was one of the greatest streaks in the history of professional sports.

It matters. It means something.

And it will play virtually no factor in whether or not the Indians win the World Series this fall. To me, the only thing that this streak has done in relation to the postseason is to give these players a sneak preview of the pressure-packed atmosphere of playoff baseball.

I'd say the Indians passed that test with flying colors.

With the magic number down to just two, there's a good chance that at some point this weekend, the Cleveland Indians will wrap up their second consecutive American League Central Division title.

They hold the top record in the American League, and still have a shot to catch the Dodgers to get home field advantage throughout the playoffs, including the World Series.

These are the things we look forward to now.

When it's time to look back, just remember to #RespectTheStreak, and pay no attention to the trolls who try to diminish our collective joy.

© 2017 WKYC-TV