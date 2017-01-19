PHOTOS | Progressive Field preps for Opening Day

CLEVELAND - Preparations for the 2017 season are underway at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario.

Signage counting down the days until Opening Day went up earlier this week and on Thursday, the team announced that general admission tickets to TribeFest had sold out.

The Indians' season home opener is April 3 in Texas. The home opener is April 11 against the Chicago White Sox.

