WKYC
Close

PHOTOS | Progressive Field preps for Opening Day

WKYC 12:16 PM. EST January 19, 2017

CLEVELAND - Preparations for the 2017 season are underway at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario.

Signage counting down the days until Opening Day went up earlier this week and on Thursday, the team announced that general admission tickets to TribeFest had sold out.

The Indians' season home opener is April 3 in Texas. The home opener is April 11 against the Chicago White Sox.

(© 2017 WKYC)

WKYC

Cleveland Indians' TribeFest sells out of general admission tickets

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories