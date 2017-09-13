Pregame updates from Progressive Field as the Cleveland Indians seek a record 21st straight win

CLEVELAND - After tying the 2002 Oakland A's expansion era record with their 20th straight victory on Tuesday, the Cleveland Indians are looking to continue their march through history.
WKYC will be live on the scene, before, during and after the Indians' Wednesday matinee matchup with the Detroit Tigers, as they attempt to tie the 1935 Chicago Cubs' all-time MLB win streak record with a 21st consecutive win. First pitch is slated for 12:10 p.m.
Follow along here or on Twitter using the hashtag #3Indians for pregame updates from Progressive Field.
