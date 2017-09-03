Ramirez hit 2 HRs and 3 doubles, Indians win 11th in row

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 2: Closer Cody Allen #37 of the Cleveland Indians celebrates with teammates after recording his 23rd save in a 5-2 win over the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on September 2, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo: Duane Burleson, 2017 Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — Jose Ramirez tied a major league record with five extra-base hits, including a pair of home runs that deflected off Detroit outfielders, and the Cleveland Indians routed the Tigers 11-1 Sunday for their 11th straight victory.

Ramirez had three doubles in becoming the 13th player with five extra-base hits in a game. Kris Bryant of the Cubs did it last year, and the previous Cleveland player to accomplish the feat was Kelly Shoppach in 2008.

The AL Central-leading Indians have their longest winning streak since a team-record 14-game run last year. Ramirez went 5 for 5, driving in three runs and scoring three.



Ramirez hit a strange solo homer in the first. The ball hit the yellow padding on top of the left-field fence, caromed straight in the air and bounced off the padding and back into play. As left fielder Mikie Mahtook tried to grab it with his bare hand, he knocked over the fence.

In the sixth, right fielder Alex Presley reached above the fence for Ramirez’s drive and ball bounced out of his glove and over the wall.

Ramirez hit a leadoff double in the eighth and Giovanny Urshela pinch ran. Urshela batted in the ninth.

