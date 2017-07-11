RECAP | 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game

American League infielder Francisco Lindor (12) of the Cleveland Indians grounds out in the seventh inning in the 2016 MLB All Star Game at Petco Park. (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez, Custom)

11:40 p.m.-AMERICAN LEAGUE TOPS NATIONAL LEAGUE IN 2017 MLB ALL-STAR GAME

For the fifth straight season, the American League earned a win over the National League in the All-Star Game.

Thanks to an extra-inning home run from Seattle Mariners infielder Robinson Cano, the American League topped the National League, 2-1, in the 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game in 10 innings at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida Tuesday night.

On a 1-1 pitch from Chicago Cubs closer Wade Davis, Cano belted the fourth extra-inning home run in All-Star Game history off of a ribbon scoreboard beyond a bullpen, and that blast gave the American League the one-run margin of victory over the National League.

Cleveland Indians left-hander Andrew Miller came on in relief in the bottom of the 10th inning and earned the save for the American League.

Miller got the first out of the inning courtesy of a diving play in right field from Justin Upton of the Detroit Tigers, and Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor continued the solid defensive play with the next hitter by ranging to his left and firing a quick throw down to first base for the second out of the frame.

Following a two-out walk to Cincinnati Reds slugger Joey Votto, Miller struck out Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger to end the game.

11:23 p.m.-CANO UNTIES THE SCORE WITH SOLO HOMER

Seattle Mariners infielder Robinson Cano untied the 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game with one swing of the bat in the top of the 10th inning at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida.

On a 1-1 pitch from Chicago Cubs closer Wade Davis, Cano belted the fourth extra-inning home run over the wall in right field off of a ribbon scoreboard beyond a bullpen, and that blast gave the American League a 2-1 lead over the National League.

10:30 p.m.-MICHAEL BRANTLEY GETS FIRST ALL-STAR HIT

Cleveland Indians left fielder Michael Brantley fought long and hard to get back to the field after a pair of injury-shortened seasons due to shoulder surgery, and he made the most of his second trip to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

After entering the 2017 All-Star Game as a defensive replacement in the bottom of the sixth inning, Brantley got his first at-bat in the top of the eighth inning and smacked a two-out single to right field. However, Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor struck out to end the inning.

10:08 p.m.-YADIER MOLINA TIES ALL-STAR GAME

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina drew the National League even with the American League with just one swing of the bat in the bottom of the sixth inning in the 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida.

On a 2-2 pitch from Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Ervin Santana, Molina smashed a solo home run over the wall in right field for the game-tying run.

9:42 p.m.-AMERICAN LEAGUE GETS ON THE BOARD

The American League broke through with a two-out rally in the top of the fifth inning, and took a 1-0 lead over the National League in the 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida.

Into the game for Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, Baltimore Orioles infielder Jonathan Schoop fought off a pair of foul balls and took two offerings out of the zone before doubling down the third-base line.

Then, Minnesota Twins infielder Miguel Sano, who entered the game for Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez, blooped an RBI single down the right-field line for the game’s first run.

9:02 p.m.-JOSE RAMIREZ GETS SECOND STRAIGHT SINGLE

Cleveland Indians Jose Ramirez just keeps hitting in his first-ever appearance in the 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Just as he did in his first at-bat, Ramirez drove a single to right field in the top of the third inning.

After Boston Red Sox center fielder Mookie Betts and Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve grounded out and struck out, respectively, Ramirez hit a 1-0 pitch from St. Louis Cardinals hurler Carlos Martinez out of the reach of the infielders and into right for his second consecutive hit.

Then, on a 1-2 pitch with Judge at the plate, Ramirez sprinted toward and slid into second base well ahead of the throw from San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey. However, Judge grounded out to shortstop for the final out of the inning.

8:25 p.m..-JOSE RAMIREZ SINGLES IN FIRST ALL-STAR AT-BAT

Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez had one of the best batting averages in the American League over the first half of the 2017 regular season, and that hot hitting continued in his first at-bat in the 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, Tuesday night.

On the first pitch from Washington Nationals starter Max Scherzer, Ramirez smashed a single to right field, just under the glove of Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman. However, Scherzer struck out New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Houston Astros left fielder George Springer to end the top of the first inning.

7:00 P.M.-GAME INFORMATION

The Cleveland Indians will be well represented at the 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game tonight at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida.

The Indians have five players who will represent the American League, and by virtue of winning the AL Pennant in 2016, the coaching staff will manage in “The Midsummer Classic” for the first time since the 1998 All-Star Game.

Third baseman Jose Ramirez will start for the American League after closing a 200,000-vote gap over the final five days of the fan vote, and outfielder Michael Brantley and shortstop Francisco Lindor will serve as reserves for the AL.

Ramirez will make his All-Star Game debut tonight, while Brantley and Lindor will each make their second appearances in “The Midsummer Classic.” Brantley was Cleveland’s lone All-Star in 2014 and Lindor was one of three Indians to make the AL team last summer.

Additionally, left-handed reliever Andrew Miller and starter Corey Kluber were selected for the All-Star Game, each for the second consecutive season. However, because of his start against the Detroit Tigers Sunday, Kluber will not appear in the game.

Indians manager Terry Francona was supposed to lead the team, but a cardiac ablation procedure last week ruled him out for the game. Instead, Indians bench coach Brad Mills, one of Francona’s most trusted assistants, will lead the American League team.

