RECAP | Cleveland Indians beat New York Yankees 7-2 to pick up second straight win

CLEVELAND - In a convincing -- yet odd -- win in which nearly half their runs came by wild pitch or error, the Cleveland Indians picked up a 7-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night.
With that, the Indians have now won two games in a row and are officially one victory away from a winning streak.
What follows is a live tally of updates, highlights and observations from Cleveland's Friday night win. Keep it tuned to WKYC for all the latest on the Tribe, which is now assured at least a split in this weekend's four-game series with the Yankees.
Tito, players speak
Terry Francona on Giovanny Urshela's play at home. "I don't think it's an overstatement to say it's a game-saver" pic.twitter.com/iYN73OO1cJ— Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) August 5, 2017
Terry Francona on Trevor Bauer's performance pic.twitter.com/ynLnYncyvi— Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) August 5, 2017
Francisco Lindor on the defense of Giovanny Urshela pic.twitter.com/jHpUC80qPs— Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) August 5, 2017
10:06: PM: Top 9
Bryan Shaw in to close out the final inning for the Tribe. Gives up three hits and one run, but ultimately ends the game by getting Clint Frazier to ground into a fielder's choice.
9:51 PM: Bottom 8
Encarnacion tacks on another insurance run with a double, knocking in Jose Ramirez who got on base with a two-bagger of his own.
9:31 PM: Top 8
Fireworks (the good kind) for Joe Smith as he makes his Progressive Field return. Bauer leaves after one of his best outings of the year -- 7 innings, 1 run, 7 hits, 7 strikeouts.
9:03 PM: Top 6
Urshela with another highlight-reel worthy play, making a diving grab and throwing out Matt Holliday from one knee.
"He did it again!"— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 5, 2017
👏👏👏 @Urshela10 @Indians #MLBNShowcase pic.twitter.com/5VCTZ4EZQ1
8:58 PM: Bottom 5
Brantley scores on a wild pitch. Three of the Indians' 6 runs have now come on non-RBIs. 6-1 Tribe.
8:49 PM: Bottom 5
Brantley tacks on to the Tribe's lead with an RBI single, bringing in a stealing Brandon Guyer. 5-1 Indians.
A stolen base by @BrandonGuyer turns into the @Indians' 5th run. #MLBNShowcase pic.twitter.com/C18Zjvwhiv— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 5, 2017
8:32 PM: Top 5
Giovanny Urshela guns down Ronald Torreyes at home plate to save a run and get a second out. That one's gonna go on the highlight reel. Bauer goes on to escape the inning with a bases loaded strikeout vs. Gary Sanchez.
"Throw to the plate..."#MLBNShowcase @Indians pic.twitter.com/6y05YbatWg— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 5, 2017
8:25 PM: Top of 5
Trevor Bauer pitches inside to Todd Frazier— Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) August 5, 2017
Trevor Bauer and Todd Frazier exchange words
Todd Frazier home run
4-1 Indians
.@FlavaFraz21 puts the @Yankees on the board. #MLBNShowcase pic.twitter.com/trVYzz8yKj— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 5, 2017
8:14 PM: Middle of 4
Trevor Bauer puts two on but gets out of the inning when he gets Matt Holiday to pop out to first. Bauer has allowed three hits and one walk through four.
8:03 PM: Bottom of 3
Michael Brantley scores on an Edwin Encarnacion sac fly to push the Indians' advantage to 4-0.
7:58 PM: Bottom of 3
Tribe adds to its lead when Brandon Guyer advances to third on a Michael Brantley single and then scores on a throwing error by Aaron Judge. 3-0 Tribe.
A throwing error by @TheJudge44 gives the @Indians a 3-0 lead. #MLBNShowcase pic.twitter.com/PG4yKOz9vU— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 5, 2017
7:41 PM: Bottom of 2
Indians get on the board first when an Austin Jackson double brings in Carlos Santana. A passed ball proceeds to bring in Jackson. 2-0 Tribe.
The @Indians scored first on an Austin Jackson RBI double.— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 4, 2017
They tacked on a second run on a passed ball by Gary Sanchez. #MLBNShowcase pic.twitter.com/TAYdRzPvOl
7:24 PM: End of 1
Francisco Lindor gets on base, but the Indians' efforts prove fruitless when Michael Brantley grounds into a 5-6-3 double play.
7:16 PM: Middle of the first
Trevor Bauer gets out of the inning unscathed when Gary Sanchez pops out to Roberto Perez.
7:11 PM: #AllRise
Some light boos for Aaron Judge as he arrives at the Progressive Field plate for the first time. The rookie outfielder proceeds to single to left.
