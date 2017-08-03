RECAP | Cleveland Indians defeat New York Yankees 5-1 as Corey Kluber strikes out 11

CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 03: Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians pitches against the New York Yankees in the first inning at Progressive Field on August 3, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: David Maxwell, 2017 Getty Images)

9:41 P.M.--BALLGAME!

Corey Kluber finished his masterpiece with a 1-2-3 9th as the Tribe beats the Yankees tonight, 5-1. Kluber finished with 11 strikeouts and recorded his third complete game of the season.

We'll have more to come, including a WKYC Facebook Live from here at Progressive Field.

9:32 P.M.--Photo Gallery!

Enjoy some of the sights of tonight's Indians-Yankees clash with our photo gallery:

9:21 P.M.--Frankie keeps hitting

Francisco Lindor greeted Yankee reliever Chasen Shreve with a solo homer to left in the bottom of the 7th. Lindor now has a career-high 13 game hitting streak and has pulled his average up to .272.

The Indians lead the Yankees 5-1 as we move to the 8th. Corey Kluber remains in the game for the Tribe.

9:13 P.M.--Yankees get on the board

Gary Sanchez hit a solo homer to left-center off of Corey Kluber to give the considerable number of Yankee fans in the house tonight something to cheer about. The Tribe leads 4-1 as we go to the bottom of the 7th inning.

Sonny Gray's night is over for New York. He went 6 innings, allowing 4 runs, 2 of them earned with 4 hits allowed, 3 walks, and 6 strikeouts. He pitched pretty well in his Yankee debut, but finally ran out of gas in the 6th.

9:05 P.M.--Yan Gomes tacks on two more runs for Tribe

In the bottom of the 6th inning, Tribe catcher Yan Gomes hit a laser shot off the wall in left (that didn't miss going out by much) to plate a pair of runs as the Indians now lead the Yankees, 4-0. Sonny Gray was able to get the last out of the inning, but you have to believe his night is over.

And meanwhile, Corey Kluber now gets to play with a four-run lead while being completely locked in tonight.

8:58 P.M.--Corey Kluber, by the numbers

Corey Kluber has eight strikeouts through six innings this evening. That means Kluber joins Hall of Famers Nolan Ryan, Pedro Martinez, and Randy Johnson as the only pitchers to strike out at least eight batters in 12 consecutive starts.

Jordan Bastian of Indians.com lays out the history very nicely in this tweet:

Longest 8+ K streaks

Since 1913



17: Randy '99-00

16: Pedro '97-98

15: Randy '99

14: Randy '98

12: Kluber '17

12: Randy '94

12: Ryan '77 — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 4, 2017

Kluber now has 1105 career strikeouts, which moves him up to 8th place all-time in Indians history. He's been magnificent tonight. Indians lead the Yankees 2-0 as we play the bottom of the 6th.

8:23 P.M.--Meanwhile in Chicago...

Have you seen this yet? The Cubs and Diamondbacks are in a rain delay at Wrigley in an 8-8 tie and the two teams' respective bullpens have become audition stages for 'America's Got Talent.' Enjoy, courtesy of ESPN's Business Reporter Darren Rovell.

Oh by the by, the Tribe continues to lead the Yankees 2-0 as we play in the bottom of the 4th.

8:00 P.M.--Thoughts on Bradley Zimmer

I spent a few minutes with Tribe rookie outfielder Bradley Zimmer this afternoon in the Indians' clubhouse. He's just continuing to plug away, hitting .280 with 8 homers and 37 RBI. Tribe manager Terry Francona is still trying to figure out who is best suited to be the leadoff hitter in this lineup. When I asked Zimmer where he was most comfortable in the lineup, he replied middle to bottom. He's not exactly bursting at the seems to be the leadoff guy, but is willing to do whatever Tito needs.

Zimmer is 0-2 with a run scored so far this evening in the leadoff spot. I agree with a point that Jim Donovan made at the All-Star Break, the Tribe really needs Zimmer to stay reliable as this season progresses. His combination of power, speed, and defense makes him so valuable.

Since the Yankees' first inning debacle of errors, both Sonny Gray and Corey Kluber have been locked in. The Indians continue to lead 2-0 as we move to the 4th inning.

7:31 P.M.--The Yankees turn into 'The Bad News Bears', Tribe up 2-0

Seriously, were Tanner Boyle and 'The Looper' playing the infield for the Yankees in the first inning? New York botched two routine ground balls by Bradley Zimmer and Michael Brantley, then an RBI single by Jose Ramirez combined with a throwing error in right by Clint Frazier, puts the Tribe on the board first at 2-0. Pretty solid job by Sonny Gray to minimize the damage of three errors by retiring Edwin Encarnacion and Carlos Santana, but the damage is done. Good start for the Tribe.

7:18 P.M.--Kluber sharp in 1st inning of work

The Yankees went three up, three down to the start the game against Corey Kluber, who struck out a pair of batters. Big key for Corey tonight will be to keep the pitch count down. The Yankees are legendary for their ability to stretch out at-bats with lots of foul balls to put pressure on the opposing pitcher.

6:55 P.M.--Tonight's pregame 'Dynamite Drop-in' stat

Courtesy of the fine folks at Major League Baseball on Twitter. How good has Corey Kluber been over the last two months?

Since June 1, @Indians ace Corey Kluber ranks ...



3rd in ERA (1.86)

1st in IP (77.1)

1st in Ks (120)

1st among SPs in K% (41.1 percent). pic.twitter.com/2SC9KGQY6i — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) August 3, 2017

6:35 P.M.-- Watch our game preview on WKYC's Facebook Live

The tarp is being rolled up. We are about 30 minutes away from first pitch. Here are more of my pregame thoughts on WKYC's Facebook Live:

5:45 P.M.--Welcome to the Blog. Here's a preview:

Welcome everyone to Progressive Field as the Indians prepare to host the Yankees in the first of a four-game series. There are no shortage of key storylines and things to watch as we get ready for baseball.

First and foremost: The Weather

Since I arrived here at 3:30 p.m., we've already had two heavy downpours with rumbles of thunder. They've been very quick moving systems (I'm channeling my inner-Betsy Kling here), but with about 90 minutes to go until first pitch, the tarp remains on the field.

Speaking of Betsy:

RADAR-> Rumbler rolling thru Downtown. Still optimistic about @indians tonight, but not committing to "dry" yet. :) https://t.co/pbfJ0RURob pic.twitter.com/J8Omytl4h9 — Betsy Kling, Weather (@BetsyKling) August 3, 2017

There's no doubt that Aaron Judge of the Yankees is one of the great stories of the season in Major League Baseball. The rookie stole the show at the Home Run Derby during the All-Star Game festivities in Miami, and leads all of baseball with 34 home runs. But he's struggling right now, hitting just .164 (11-for-67) in his last 19 games. So New York skipper Joe Girardi is giving him the night off. Former Indian farmhand Clint Frazier will be in the lineup, however. More on him later.

Storyline #3: The Indians are back home, but wounded.

The Tribe saw their 9-game winning streak come to a close on Sunday in Chicago, then proceeded to lose two straight against the Red Sox at Fenway Park, including a gut-punching 12-10 loss on Tuesday. A three-game losing skid is not the end of the world, certainly, but not the kind of thing you want to have on your shoulders with the Yankees in town. Added to that, All-Star reliever Andrew Miller has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to knee tendonitis and starter Josh Tomlin will miss at least 6 weeks due to a hamstring injury. Keep in mind that Jason Kipnis and Lonnie Chisenhall are still on the DL, although I saw Kipnis in the clubhouse earlier today and it appears he is close to returning.

Storyline #4: The Tribe's ace goes up against the Yankees' hired gun

One of the biggest deals made prior to Monday's deadline was the Yankees' acquisition of A's starter Sonny Gray. The 27-year-old right-hander will make his debut for the Bronx Bombers tonight against Indians ace Corey Kluber. Gray had solid numbers in Oakland this year, 6-5 with a 3.43 ERA, and was a target of many teams, including the Indians. Many fans were surprised that the Tribe pretty much stood pat at the deadline, with the exception of the reunion of reliever Joe Smith. The Indians are banking that the guys in the clubhouse are enough to get them back to the World Series.

Gray has faced the Tribe twice this season. On May 30th here at Progressive Field, the Indians lit him up for 7 runs and 9 hits in 4.2 innings. Then on July 14 in Oakland, Gray pitched 6 scoreless innings against the Tribe, allowing just two hits.

Corey Kluber comes in with an 8-3 record and a 2.90 ERA. He's pitched well against the Yankees in the past, going 3-1 with a 1.91 ERA in five lifetime starts. He's the guy you want on the mound to set the tone for the series.

INTERACT!

We want to enjoy tonight's game with you via Twitter. Use the hashtag #3Indians to interact with us.

#3Indians Tweets

© 2017 WKYC-TV