RECAP | Cleveland Indians demolish Detroit Tigers 11-2

CLEVELAND - 11:08 P.M.--FACEBOOK LIVE FINAL THOUGHTS

As soon as the postgame fireworks were over, I filed this wrap-up on WKYC's Facebook Page:

In the meantime, take a look back at the recap of the Tribe's victory below:

10:33 P.M.--IT'S A FINAL: INDIANS 11, TIGERS 2

Impressive way to start this final series before the All-Star Break tonight as the Tribe throttles the Tigers by the final of 11-2.

Michael Brantley finished with 4 RBI, Bradley Zimmer & Francisco Lindor each added three hits. Carlos Carrasco gets the victory to improve to 10-3 on the season. His ERA is now at 3.44

We'll have some final thoughts coming up shortly.

10:20 p.m.--BECAUSE YOU NEED TO KNOW, TONIGHT'S ATTENDANCE IS...

32,307 on hand tonight.



We appreciate you. pic.twitter.com/sz6lmmEktJ — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 8, 2017

Tomorrow's game is a sellout and there are rumblings here in the press box that Sunday's primetime game is nearing a sellout as well. Way to go, Tribe fans!

10:15 PM--CARLOS CARRASCO'S NIGHT IS OVER

Not a bad night's work for the Tribe right hander. He went seven innings, allowing two runs on nine hits with a season-high 11 strikeouts and just one walk. He's in line to pick up his 10th victory of the season.

He certainly deserved consideration for the All-Star game. But right now, Indians fans are just happy to have him healthy and pitching well.

10:00 P.M.--ZIMMER KEEPS ON HUSTLING

Bradley Zimmer led off the 7th inning with what looked to be a relatively routine grounder to first. Andy Romine, in to replace Miguel Cabrera now that it's a blowout, nonchalantly gobbled up the ball and took his own sweet time flipping the ball to the pitcher. One problem: Zimmer is REALLY fast. His hustle got him to the bag first and produced an infield single for his first career three-hit game. Those are the plays that will make Terry Francona smile, even after a cardiac ablation.

Zimmer's hustle was rewarded as Francisco Lindor brought him home with an RBI single. That hustle is contagious, as Jason Kipnis came home after a shallow fly out by Michael Brantley. J.D. Martinez made a fine catch but made a lollypop throw back into the infield, allowing Kipnis to score on a sacrifice fly. Good stuff.

Indians 11, Tigers 2 as we move to the 8th inning.

9:40 P.M.--BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE OFFENSE

After Zimmer's solo blast, Francisco Lindor followed with a two-run triple and Michael Brantley tacked on an RBI single. Fans are doing the wave! Life is good at Progressive Field.

The Indians lead 9-2 as we head to the 7th inning.

9:25 P.M.--TIGERS CLAW OUT A RUN, TRIBE STRIKES BACK

In the top of the 6th, Carlos Carrasco was on the ropes as Detroit collected three hits, including an RBI single by Miguel Cabrera to cut the Tribe's lead to 5-2. With the Indian bullpen getting busy, Carrasco fought back and struck out both J.D. Martinez and Victor Martinez to end the Tiger threat.

Then, Bradley Zimmer rocketed Chad Bell's first pitch in the bottom of the sixth some 424 feet to dead center field for his 5th homer of the season to put the Tribe back up by 4. It's Zimmer's first career homer against a left-handed pitcher. That's really one of the only things left for the rookie to prove he can accomplish in the big leagues: Hit left-handed pitching with some degree of consistency.

9:05 P.M.--HERE'S SOMETHING YOU DON'T SEE EVERY GAME...

How about Carlos Carrasco's 5th inning? He struck out the side as he faced the bottom of Detroit's order, doing so using the minimum of 9 pitches! That is efficiency to the maximum.

Immaculate inning from the Tribe's Carlos Carrasco

Indians continue to lead the Tigers, 5-1, as the Tribe bats in the bottom of the 5th.

8:50 P.M.--WHILE I WAS WRITING A CAVS STORY....

Because it's the Cavs and things can happen, like a reported deal with free agent veteran forward Jeff Green, my attention was taken away from the game momentarily.

Back to the Tribe-Tigers, Detroit picked up a run in the 4th on an RBI single by J.D. Martinez. The Indians looked like they were about to blow things wide open in the bottom of the inning as they loaded the bases with no one out. Zimmermann's night came to an end and Chad Bell was brought out of the bullpen.

Give Bell a TON of credit. He induced Francisco Lindor to ground out to third and Nick Castellanos came home to force Bradley Zimmer out. Then Michael Brantley hit into a 4-6-3 double play. Inning over, threat over.

The Tribe is up 5-1 in the 5th.

8:15 P.M.--INDIANS STRIKE FIRST

The Tribe's offense struck against Jordan Zimmerman in the third inning as Michael Brantley hit a two-run double to right, Jose Ramirez beat out an infield single to score Brantley, then Lonnie Chisenhall slammed a 2-run homer to right. Suddenly the Indians hold a commanding 5-0 lead over the Tigers with Carlos Carrasco off to a very solid start.

7:45 P.M.--CONGRATULATIONS TO VICTOR MARTINEZ

The former Indian turned Tiger DH ripped a two-out single in the 2nd inning for his 2,000th career hit. The near-capacity crowd here at Progressive Field responded with a thunderous round of applause. Very, very classy.

Keep in mind, Victor hasn't been an Indian since 2009. Yet fans still remember how much he loved being a member of the Tribe. Great moment.

Congrats to old friend Victor Martinez, who just logged his 2,000th career hit in the second.

We are scoreless in the 3rd inning as Carlos Carrasco makes his final start of the 1st half against Jordan Zimmermann.

7:10 P.M.--WELCOME TO PROGRESSIVE FIELD

It's WKYC Night at Progressive Field as we bring you the Tigers at the Indians on Channel 3. That also means plenty of online coverage of the game here on WKYC.com and on Facebook Live.

Before we get to tonight's game, let's take care of some housekeeping:

We found out earlier this afternoon that Tribe manager Terry Francona underwent a heart procedure called a cardiac ablation on Thursday. Tito will not manage the American League All-Star team next week in Miami but is expected to be back with the Indians next weekend for the start of the 2nd half of the season.

Click here to read Matt Florjancic's story about Francona.

A cardiac ablation is a heart procedure.

Also, I sat with my WKYC colleague Dave Chudowsky as well as Zack Meisel of Cleveland.com for a Facebook Live conversation about the state of the Indians heading into the All-Star break. Take a look below:

Chud, Denise Polverine, and Pat Chiesa got some pregame sights and sounds via Twitter:

The @Indians will be without Tito for another week while he recovers from a heart procedure. Chris Antonetti explains why. @wkyc #3Indians pic.twitter.com/Zsp52niW5k — Pat Chiesa (@PatChiesa) July 7, 2017

Miller, Brantley speaking on All-Star game and Francona. Miller said they could tell Tito wasn't right, happy it's been figured out @wkyc pic.twitter.com/JcB4701krj — Dave Chudowsky (@DaveChudowsky) July 7, 2017

Francisco Lindor told me Francona text him and told him to tell the boys to hit with runners in scoring position #thatsTito @wkyc — Dave Chudowsky (@DaveChudowsky) July 7, 2017

