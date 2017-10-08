RECAP: Cleveland Indians fall to New York Yankees in Game 3 of 2017 ALDS

Cleveland Indians reliever Andrew Miller (24) delivers a pitch during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the 2017 ALDS at Yankee Stadium. (Photo: Anthony Gruppuso, Custom)

10:56 p.m.-CLEVELAND INDIANS FALL TO NEW YORK YANKEES, 1-0, IN GAME 3 OF 2017 ALDS

Just one swing of the bat can spoil an otherwise standout pitching performance in the postseason.

Pitching and defense were the names of the game when the Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees met in Game 3 of the 2017 American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx Sunday night, that is until the seventh inning.

The Yankees took a one-run lead over the Indians with Greg Bird’s home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, and never looked back, as they earned a 1-0 victory in front of the home fans and staved off elimination from the postseason for at least one more day.

Having won the first two games of the best-of-five series at Progressive Field, the Indians will look to advance to the American League Championship Series for the second straight season when they take on the Yankees in Game 4 at Yankee Stadium Monday night.

9:57 p.m.-YANKEES TAKE 1-0 LEAD OVER INDIANS

The New York Yankees took a 1-0 lead over the Cleveland Indians with Greg Bird’s home run in the bottom of the seventh inning of Game 3 of the 2017 American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium Sunday night.

Bird turned on a 1-1 pitch from Indians reliever Andrew Miller and sent it into the second level of seats in right field for the tie-breaking home run. It was only the second home run Miller allowed to a left-handed hitter all season.

Ironically enough, before Miller gave up the home run to Bird, he helped keep the game scoreless in the bottom of the sixth inning.

After a leadoff single from center fielder Aaron Hicks and a double play off the bat of left fielder Brett Gardner, Carrasco walked right fielder Aaron Judge and shortstop Didi Gregorius, and gave up a single to catcher Gary Sanchez in-between the free passes, the second of which brought his first playoff appearance to a close.

In relief, left-handed pitcher Andrew Miller got Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro to pop out to shortstop Francisco Lindor in short left field to end the threat and keep the game scoreless heading into the seven inning.

9:40 p.m.-MILLER GETS INDIANS OUT OF JAM

Cleveland Indians starter Carlos Carrasco was cruising through the first five innings, but got into trouble of when three straight hitters reached base with two outs in the bottom of the sixth in Game 3 of the 2017 American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium.

After a leadoff single from center fielder Aaron Hicks and a double play off the bat of left fielder Brett Gardner, Carrasco walked right fielder Aaron Judge and shortstop Didi Gregorius, and gave up a single to catcher Gary Sanchez in-between the free passes, the second of which brought his first playoff appearance to a close.

In relief, left-handed pitcher Andrew Miller got Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro to pop out to shortstop Francisco Lindor in short left field to end the threat and keep the game scoreless heading into the seven inning.

Carrasco allowed just three hits, but three walks against seven strikeouts over 5.2 innings of work against the Yankees.

9:23 p.m.-JUDGE ROBS LINDOR OF TWO-RUN HOMER

It’s good to be the Judge.

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor blasted a 1-1 pitch from New York Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka to deep right field, and it appeared headed for the seats, but All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge tracked the ball from the crack of the bat and timed his reach perfectly to take away the home run.

The 6-foot-7 Judge smiled as he threw the ball back into the field because his catch helped keep the game scoreless heading into the bottom of the sixth inning in Game 3 of the 2017 American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium.

8:42 p.m.-INDIANS STRAND KIPNIS AT THIRD

After a slow start against New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka in Game 3 of the 2017 American League Division Series, the Cleveland Indians looked to be in business in the top of the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium.

Center fielder Jason Kipnis smashed a triple off of the glove of Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge with one out in the fourth inning, but Tanaka struck out second baseman Jose Ramirez and right fielder Jay Bruce to end the threat and keep the game scoreless.

Despite having several pitches bounce in the dirt, Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez kept every ball in front of him, and also, threw down to first baseman Greg Bird to retire Ramirez for the second out of the inning.

8:30 p.m.-CARRASCO DEALS THROUGH FIRST THREE INNINGS

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco got the ball with the chance to close out a three-game sweep of the New York Yankees in the 2017 American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium, and the man who won 11 road games this season was in full command of his pitches through the first three innings.

Over the first three innings of work, Carrasco allowed just two base runners, one with a walk, and the other, a hit batsman with four strikeouts.

In the first inning, Carrasco got left fielder Brett Gardner to line out to shortstop Francisco Lindor, and then, set down right fielder Aaron Judge and catcher Gary Sanchez swinging at third strikes for the second and third outs of the frame.

After getting the first two outs quickly in the bottom of the second inning, including a strikeout of second baseman Starlin Castro, Carrasco hit first baseman Greg Bird on the back foot. However, Carrasco gathered himself and struck out third baseman Todd Frazier swinging.

Following a lead-off walk to designated hitter Jacoby Ellsbury to lead off the third, Carrasco got center fielder Aaron Hicks to ground into a 4-6-3 double play, and then, induced a fly ball out to center field off of Gardner’s bat.

6:45 p.m.-CLEVELAND INDIANS GO FOR SWEEP OF YANKEES

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians go for the sweep of the New York Yankees tonight in Game 3 of the 2017 American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium.

With their 9-8 comeback win over the Yankees in Game 2 at Progressive Field Friday night, the Indians took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

In order to complete the sweep, the Indians turn the ball over to their best road pitcher, Carlos Carrasco.

Last September, Carrasco suffered broken bones in his hand and was lost for the balance of the season, which proved costly, as the Indians were forced to cobble together a rotation with both him and Danny Salazar on the sidelines.

When Carrasco returned for the 2017 season, he did so ready to make an impact, and he has certainly done that.

Carrasco was 18-6 with a 3.29 ERA over 32 starts. In those outings, Carrasco struck out a career-best 226 hitters over 200.0 innings of work with 173 hits, 73 earned runs and 46 walks allowed. Carrasco’s 226 strikeouts allowed him to surpass his previous personal best, 216, from the 2015 season.

Carrasco was outstanding in road starts this season, posting a sterling 11-2 record with a 2.65 ERA in 17 starts, including one complete game. Carrasco struck out 119 batters against just 25 walks allowed over 105.1 innings of work. Away from Progressive Field, batters hit just .210 against Carrasco.

The Indians and Yankees met seven times in the month of August, and Cleveland won the season series, 5-2, after sweeping New York at Yankee Stadium in a three-game set. The Indians and Yankees split a four-game series at Progressive Field early in the month.

Just like the first game of their traditional doubleheader at Yankee Stadium, the Indians started fast offensively, pitched well throughout and limited the effectiveness of a powerful Yankees offense at Yankee Stadium.

On the strength of an early four-run advantage, the Indians earned a 9-4 victory over the Yankees, which completed both the doubleheader and three-game series sweep in The Bronx, New York on Wednesday, August 30.

It was the Indians’ first three-game sweep of the Yankees in New York since 1989, and kept alive a winning streak that extended to a franchise-best and American League-record 22 games.

