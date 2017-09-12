RECAP | Cleveland Indians get 20th straight win, shutting out Detroit Tigers 2-0

(Photo: David Richard, USA TODAY)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Indians look to make history on Tuesday night as they'll try to tie the expansion-era record for the most consecutive wins (20) as they host the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field.

The Tribe will turn to their ace, right-hander Corey Kluber, who comes into the matchup with the Tigers with a 15-4 record, 2.56 earned run average, with 235 strikeouts against just 34 walks over 175.2 innings on the season.

The Indians are going for the tie of the Oakland Athletics’ mark of 20 straight wins, which they set in the 2002 season. The expansion era includes all seasons from 1961 to present day.

WKYC's Ben Axelrod will be following the action all evening long. You can interact with us using the hashtag #3Indians

FINAL: Indians, 2, Tigers 0. Read the full recap here.

Middle of 7 - Jeimer Candelario grounds into a 1-6-3 double play as the Indians are 6 outs away from history.

Bottom of 6 - Indians 2, Tigers 0 as Carlos Santana scores on a wild pitch Drew VerHagen.

Middle of 6 - Another perfect inning for Kluber, who's now up to 8 strikeouts. Tribe could use some insurance runs now, with reliever Blaine Hardy taking the mound for Detroit.

Middle of 5 - Another perfect inning for Kluber, but the Indians aren't doing much in terms of run support thus far. As opposed to most of this streak, Cleveland might have to work for this one down the stretch.

Middle of 4 - Kluber records his sixth strikeout, this time getting Jeimer Candelario to close the fourth. Kluber's given up just one hit and has yet to record a walk since giving up his leadoff double.

Middle of 3 - Kluber puts together his second straight perfect inning, retiring Kinsler with his fourth strikeout to help preserve the Indians' 1-0 lead.

Bottom of 1 - Well that didn't take long. Francisco Lindor hits a leadoff 383-foot home run to right field. Indians 1, Tigers 0.

Middle of 1 - Corey Kluber gives up a leadoff double to Ian Kinsler, but retires the next three batters -- including two strikeouts -- to end the top half of the inning.

#3Indians Tweets

© 2017 WKYC-TV