RECAP: Cleveland Indians secure walk-off win for 22nd straight victory

10:31 p.m.-CLEVELAND INDIANS GET WALK-OFF WIN TO EXTEND WIN STREAK TO 22 STRAIGHT GAMES

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians just keep on winning!

Courtesy of a lead-off double from second baseman Jose Ramirez and RBI single from outfielder Jay Bruce, the Indians fought their way to a 3-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals and extended their winning streak to 22 straight games.

With the win, the Indians (91-56) dropped their "Magic Number" to clinch their second-straight American League Central Division Championship and a return trip to the postseason down to three.

10:10 p.m.-LINDOR DELIVERS GAME-TYING RBI DOUBLE IN NINTH

CLEVELAND -- The winning streak is not over yet!

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor hit an RBI double with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning off of Kansas City Royals reliever Kelvin Herrera and drove in pinch runner Erik Gonzalez from first base, and that clutch hit knotted the score at 2-2.

Lindor smacked a 1-2 pitch from Herrera high enough off the wall in left field that Alex Gordon could not reach it, and the ricochet allowed Gonzalez to sprint home all the way from first base.

9:51 p.m.-INDIANS SPUTTER WITH RISP IN EIGHTH

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians had two runners in scoring position with just one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, but could not get a clutch hit to push across the tying and/or go-ahead runs against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field.

After outfielder Greg Allen walked on just five pitches and second baseman Jose Ramirez doubled to the left-field corner, the Royals issued an intentional walk to designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion, but Kansas City left-handed reliever Ryan Buchter worked his way out of the jam.

First, Buchter got outfielder Jay Bruce to foul out to catcher Salvador Perez on the first pitch of his at-bat, and then, first baseman Carlos Santana fouled out to his counterpart, Eric Hosmer, for the final out of the inning.

9:19 p.m.-ANDREW MILLER THROWS SCORELESS SEVENTH INNING

CLEVELAND -- Left-handed pitcher Andrew Miller spent much of the second half of the 2017 season battling knee tendonitis that required two stints on the disabled list, but the lanky left-hander returned to the Cleveland Indians’ bullpen for Thursday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field.

Despite giving up a pair of singles to right and center field, respectively, Miller got a strikeout of former Indians outfielder Brandon Moss, and two batters later, induced a 4-6-3 double play from left fielder Alex Gordon to end the inning.

8:50 p.m.-ROYALS RETAKE LEAD OVER INDIANS

CLEVELAND -- A two-out bloop double down the left-field line gave the Kansas City Royals a 2-1 lead over the Cleveland Indians in the top of the sixth inning in a battle of American League Central Division foes at Progressive Field.

Second baseman Whit Merrifield led off the inning with a double to the wall in right field, but was erased at third on a bunt fielder’s choice by Indians catcher Yan Gomes. However, right fielder Melky Cabrera reached on a fielder’s choice, and then, came around to score on a double from first baseman Eric Hosmer with two outs.

Hosmer blooped a pitch from Indians starter Josh Tomlin down the left-field line and outfielder Abraham Almonte gave chase, but came up just short on his attempted sliding catch. Off at the crack of the bat, that extra second allowed Cabrera to race home safely all the way from first.

8:28 p.m.-JOSH TOMLIN WORKS OUT OF JAM IN FIFTH

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Indians starter Josh Tomlin worked his way out of a jam in the top of the fifth inning after two of the first three hitters for the Kansas City Royals reached base with singles, and by registering three strikeouts, he kept the game tied at 1-1 through 4.5 innings of play at Progressive Field.

Catcher Salvador Perez led off the fifth inning with a single to left field on the first pitch from Tomlin. After third baseman Mike Moustakas struck out swinging on just three offerings, former Indians outfielder Brandon Moss belted a long single to the wall in right field that moved Perez from first base to third.

However, Tomlin got shortstop Alcides Escobar and left fielder Alex Gordon to strike out swinging for the final two outs of the inning.

8:15 p.m.-INDIANS CAN’T TAKE ADVANTAGE OF BACK-TO-BACK SINGLES

CLEVELAND -- Despite getting two runners on base with singles from second baseman Jose Ramirez and first baseman Carlos Santana, the Cleveland Indians could not break their 1-1 tie with the Kansas City Royals in the bottom of the fourth inning at Progressive Field.

Ramirez led off the inning with a single to right field, and after designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion and right fielder Jay Bruce flew out to right and lined out to center, respectively, Santana legged out an infield single to shortstop.

However, third baseman Yandy Diaz grounded into a fielder’s choice for the final out of the inning.

8:00 p.m.-TOMLIN PREVENTS THE RESPONSE RUN

CLEVELAND -- Response runs in baseball are critical to get as an offense, and even more so to stop for a pitching staff and defense, and prevent them is exactly what Cleveland Indians starter Josh Tomlin did in the top of the fourth inning at Progressive Field.

Tomlin set down the Royals, 1-2-3, with groundouts to shortstop and second base, respectively, from center fielder Lorenzo Cain and right fielder Melky Cabrera, and then, got first baseman Eric Hosmer to pop out to third base for the final out of the frame.

7:55 p.m.-INDIANS TIE IT UP WITH ROYALS

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians got a two-out hit from left fielder Lonnie Chisenhall and drew even with the Kansas City Royals, 1-1, in the bottom of the third inning at Progressive Field.

With center fielder Abraham Almonte on second base after a lead-off double to the wall in right field, Chisenhall hit a 1-0 pitch from Kansas City starter Jakub Junis to right and drove in the game-tying run before being thrown out at second base trying to advance from first on a throw to the plate.

7:46 p.m.-INDIANS TURN TWO TO END TOP OF THIRD

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians’ defense returned the favor against the Kansas City Royals in the top of the third inning at Progressive Field.

After having a double play turned against them to end the second inning, the Indians converted a 4-6-3 double play to end the Royals’ half of the third.

Shortstop Alcides Escobar was on base with a lead-off single, but after left fielder Alex Gordon lined out to his counterpart, Lonnie Chisenhall, second baseman Whit Merrifield grounded into the inning-ending double play.

7:40 p.m.-INDIANS’ SECOND INNING SHORT-CIRCUITED BY DOUBLE PLAY

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians got a runner on base with only one out in the bottom of the second inning, but the Kansas City Royals’ defense backed up starting pitcher Jakub Junis and got him out of the inning without giving up a run.

With first baseman Carlos Santana on base after a single to center field, third baseman Yandy Diaz grounded a ball to second baseman Whit Merrifield, who flipped it to shortstop Alcides Escobar to force Santana, and he relayed the throw down to Eric Hosmer at first base for the final out of the inning.

7:30 p.m.-ROYALS TAKE EARLY LEAD

CLEVELAND -- The Kansas City Royals got their first two runners on base in the top of the second inning, and they took a 1-0 lead over the Cleveland Indians when third baseman Mike Moustakas grounded into a 4-6-3 double play.

First baseman Eric Hosmer led off the inning with a walk on six pitches and catcher Salvador Perez followed with a single on an 0-1 pitch from Indians starter Josh Tomlin, which moved the runner from first to third.

Then, on the first offering from Tomlin, Moustakas grounded a ball to second baseman Jose Ramirez, who flipped it to shortstop Francisco Lindor for the first out. Lindor relayed a throw down to first for the second out of the inning.

7:24 p.m.-INDIANS CAN’T CAPITALIZE ON TWO-OUT HIT

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians got a two-out hit from second baseman Jose Ramirez, but failed to capitalize on the hit off of Kansas City Royals starter Jakob Junis in the bottom of the first inning at Progressive Field.

After shortstop Francisco Lindor and left fielder Lonnie Chisenhall grounded out to the right side of the infield, Ramirez smacked a 1-2 pitch from Junis into center field, but designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion grounded to shortstop for the final out of the inning.

7:15 p.m.-TOMLIN SETS DOWN ROYALS, 1-2-3, IN FIRST

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Indians starter Josh Tomlin set down the Kansas City Royals, 1-2-3, in the top of the first inning in the first of four games between the American League Central Division opponents at Progressive Field.

On a 1-1 pitch, Tomlin got second baseman Whit Merrifield to pop out to second base, and center fielder Lorenzo Cain flied out to his counterpart, Abraham Almonte, on a 1-0 pitch for the second out of the inning.

Then, right fielder Melky Cabrera took a called third strike on the outside corner for the final out of the frame.

6:30 p.m.-GAME INFORMATION

CLEVELAND -- In the 118-year history of the American League, no team has won more consecutive games than the Cleveland Indians, and they look to keep that streak going tonight against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field.

With their 5-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers (60-85) at Progressive Field Wednesday afternoon, the Indians (90-56) won their 21st consecutive game, which broke a tie with the 2002 Oakland Athletics for the longest winning streak in AL history.

Only the 1916 New York Giants (26) have won more consecutive games than the 2017 Indians, who equaled the 1935 Chicago Cubs for the second-most prolific winning streak in Major League history.

Currently, the Indians own the American League’s best record and lead the Central Division by 13.5 games over the Minnesota Twins, who host the Toronto Blue Jays tonight. The Indians’ “Magic Number” to clinch their second straight AL Central Division Championship and a return trip to the postseason now stands at four.

