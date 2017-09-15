RECAP: Kansas City Royals snap Cleveland Indians' win streak at 22 games

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Vargas (51) delivers to home plate during the first inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

10:21 p.m.-KANSAS CITY ROYALS SNAP CLEVELAND INDIANS’ WIN STREAK AT 22 GAMES

CLEVELAND -- All good things must come to an end.

And in the case of the Cleveland Indians, that good thing was their American League-record 22-game winning streak, which came to an end with a 4-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals in a battle AL Central Division teams at Progressive Field Friday night.

The Indians (91-57) suffered their first loss since a 6-1 setback to the Boston Red Sox in Cleveland on August 23.

Because of the loss to the Royals (73-74), the Indians’ “Magic Number” to clinch their second straight AL Central Division Championship remained at three.

9:07 p.m.-ROYALS TAKE LEAD FROM INDIANS

CLEVELAND -- The Kansas City Royals slowly chipped away at the Cleveland Indians’ lead and took a 4-3 lead with three hits over a four at-bat stretch in the top of the sixth inning of the battle of American League Central Division teams at Progressive Field.

Left fielder Alex Gordon hit a one-out single to left field, which drove Indians starter Trevor Bauer from the game. Then, after reliever Joe Smith got catcher Drew Butera to strike out looking, Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield singled to right field and moved Gordon down the second base.

On a 2-2 pitch from Smith, center fielder Lorenzo Cain singled to center field and drove in Gordon for the go-ahead run.

8:40 p.m.-ROYALS EVEN THINGS UP WITH INDIANS IN FIFTH

CLEVELAND -- The Kansas City Royals took advantage of a one-out double from center fielder Lorenzo Cain and drew even with the Cleveland Indians, 3-3, in the top of the fifth inning of their American League Central Division battle at Progressive Field.

Cain doubled down the right-field line on a 2-0 pitch from Indians starter Trevor Bauer, and then, came around to score when first baseman Eric Hosmer smacked an opposite-field single into left.

Right fielder Melky Cabrera smoked a ground ball to first base, but despite playing in on the grass, Carlos Santana corralled the ball and fired a throw down to shortstop Francisco Lindor at second base for the force out.

After third baseman Mike Moustakas reached on a bloop single to right-center field, which moved Cabrera over to third base, Bauer got former Indians outfielder Brandon Moss to strike out swinging.

8:26 p.m.-INDIANS GO IN ORDER IN THE FOURTH

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians did not have an answer for the Kansas City Royals’ run in the top of the fourth inning, as they went down in order in the bottom half of the frame.

Outfielder Jay Bruce grounded out to Royals starting pitcher Jason Vargas, and following a single into center field from third baseman Yandy Diaz, catcher Roberto Perez grounded into a 6-4-3 double play after Kansas City shortstop Alcides Escobar made a diving stop of the ball in the middle of the field.

Despite not pushing across a run, the Indians held a 3-2 lead over the Royals after four innings of play.

8:19 p.m.-BRANDON MOSS HITS SOLO BLAST

CLEVELAND -- The Kansas City Royals had a response for the Cleveland Indians’ two runs in the bottom of the third inning when former Cleveland outfielder Brandon Moss belted a solo home run just over the wall in center field.

Even in the count, 1-1, after taking a first-pitch ball and looking at a strike, Moss crushed an offering from Indians starter Trevor Bauer to center field for his 22nd home run of the season, which cut Cleveland’s lead down to a run, 3-2, in the fourth inning.

Although Bauer gave up the home run, he got the next two hitters, shortstop Alcides Escobar and left fielder Alex Gordon, to line out, and then, struck out catcher Drew Butera swinging for the final out of the inning.

8:12 p.m.-JOSE RAMIREZ BELTS 2-RUN HOMER IN THIRD

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Indians infielder Jose Ramirez continues to make his case for some postseason recognition.

With two outs and outfielder Austin Jackson on second base after hitting a double up the alley in right-center field, Ramirez got ahold of a 1-0 pitch from Kansas City Royals starter Jason Vargas and smashed it halfway up the bleachers for his 27th home run of the season.

The estimated 425-foot blast gave the Indians a 3-1 lead over the Royals after the third inning.

8:00 p.m.-BAUER STRANDS ANOTHER ROYALS RUNNER

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Indians starter Trevor Bauer gave up a lead-off single to center fielder Lorenzo Cain, but he shut down the offense and kept the Kansas City Royals from scoring the go-ahead run, which preserved a 1-1 tie heading into the bottom of the third inning.

Bauer got Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer to strike out swinging for the first out, and then, induced groundouts from outfielder Melky Cabrera and infielder Mike Moustakas. Cabrera hit a tapper out in front of home plate that catcher Yan Gomes tracked down before firing a throw down to first base. Then, Moustakas grounded to first for the final out of the inning.

7:49 p.m.-INDIANS GO 1-2-3 IN SECOND INNING

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians failed to get a response run after the Kansas City Royals drew even at 1-1 in the top half of the second inning.

The Indians sent three hitters to the plate, and all three went down on strikes.

Right fielder Jay Bruce and catcher Roberto Perez went down swinging to start and end the inning, respectively, while third baseman Yandy Diaz took three straight pitches in the zone after a first-pitch ball in his at-bat.

7:41 p.m.-ROYALS DRAW EVEN WITH INDIANS

CLEVELAND -- The Kansas City Royals needed just one swing of the bat to draw even with the Cleveland Indians at 1-1 in the top of the second inning in a battle of American League Central Division teams at Progressive Field Friday night.

After designated hitter Brandon Moss struck out looking on a 2-2 pitch to start the frame, Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar belted a two-strike throw from Indians starter Trevor Bauer over the wall and onto the left-field porch for the game-tying run.

Following the home run, Royals left fielder Alex Gordon smashed a double to the wall in center field, but Bauer worked his way around any further damage with groundouts to third base from catcher Drew Butera and second from Whit Merrifield to end the inning.

7:31 p.m.-INDIANS TAKE 1-0 LEAD OVER ROYALS

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians got their first two runners on base and a combination of a groundout and sacrifice fly pushed across shortstop Francisco Lindor, which gave the home team a 1-0 lead over the Kansas City Royals after the first inning of their American League Central Division battle at Progressive Field.

After fouling off three pitches from Royals starter Jason Vargas, Lindor started the rally with a double off of the scoreboard in left-center field, and then, left fielder Austin Jackson overcame being in a 1-2 hole to earn a walk.

Infielder Jose Ramirez moved both runners up by a base when he grounded out to first base, and designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion followed with an RBI sacrifice fly to the warning track in left field, which drove in Lindor.

7:17 p.m.-BAUER WORKS AROUND EARLY ACTIVITY

CLEVELAND -- The Kansas City Royals got two of their first four hitters on base, but Cleveland Indians starter Trevor Bauer worked around the activity on the bases and kept the visiting team off the scoreboard in the top of the first inning at Progressive Field.

After center fielder Lorenzo Cain reached on a walk, first baseman Eric Hosmer hit into a fielder’s choice that eliminated the lead runner, but right fielder Melky Cabrera singled on the first pitch he saw from Bauer and put runners at first and second. However, Bauer settled in and got third baseman Mike Moustakas to ground out to first for the final out of the inning.

6:30 p.m.-GAME INFORMATION

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians go for their 23rd straight victory tonight against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field.

The Indians will turn the ball over to Trevor Bauer, who is tied for the team lead with 16 victories on the season. Bauer is 16-8 overall with a 4.33 earned run average in 158.0 innings of work over 29 games, including 28 starts.

Despite surrendering 163 hits and 56 walks, Bauer has struck out a career-high 177 hitters this season.

Bauer has faced the Royals twice this season, keeping them scoreless through eight innings of work and earning one victory. On August 19 at Kauffman Stadium, Bauer scattered seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 6.1 scoreless innings in a 5-0 Indians win.

In 15 starts this season at Progressive Field, Bauer is 9-3 with a 3.93 earned run average. Bauer has won each of his last five decisions at home dating back to July 21, and has gone at least five innings in each of his last 15 home starts.

The Royals counter with ace Jason Vargas, who is 15-10 with a 4.15 ERA this season.

Courtesy of a lead-off double from second baseman Jose Ramirez and RBI double from outfielder Jay Bruce, the Indians fought their way to a 3-2 victory over the Royals and extended their winning streak to 22 straight games on Thursday night.

With the win, the Indians (91-56) dropped their "Magic Number" to clinch their second-straight American League Central Division Championship down to three, and with the Houston Astros’ victory over the Los Angeles Angels, Cleveland earned its second straight postseason trip, something it had not done since the 1998 and 1999 seasons.

