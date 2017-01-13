Report: Cleveland Indians agree to terms with OF Lonnie Chisenhall

Cleveland Indians right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall (8) hits a sacrifice fly scoring shortstop Francisco Lindor (not pictured) during the sixth inning in game four of the 2016 World Series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. (Photo: Jerry Lai, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians avoided arbitration and agreed to terms with six pitchers, two starters and four relievers, but they did not just bolster the rotation and bullpen and ignore the lineup.

The Indians agreed to a one-year, $4.3 million deal with outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall, according to MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian.

A first-round pick of the Indians in the 2008 amateur draft out of Pitt Community College (Winterville, North Carolina), Chisenhall has spent six seasons with Cleveland, and smacked 483 hits over 1,839 at-bats and 1,995 plate appearances.

A lifetime .263 hitter at the Major League level, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound 28-year old native of Morehead, North Carolina has smacked 109 doubles, eight triples and 51 home runs over 577 regular-season games. He has scored 216 runs, driven in 234 and drawn 117 walks against 370 strikeouts.

Once a third baseman, Chisenhall made the switch to outfield during the 2015 season, and has been formidable in right, making 273 put outs with 12 assists and just three errors over 1,249.1 innings of play. He has a .986 fielding percentage since making the switch from infield to outfield.

In the 2016 postseason, Chisenhall had nine hits in 42 at-bats, including a three-run home run in a Game 2 win over the Boston Red Sox in the American League Division Series. He had one RBI, one hit-by-pitch and a sacrifice fly against the Chicago Cubs in the World Series.

