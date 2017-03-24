REPORT: Cleveland Indians finalizing 4-year/$26 million dollar extension with 3B Jose Ramirez

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 17: Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Indians celebrates after hitting the game wining single against the Detroit Tigers in the tenth inning at Progressive Field on September 17, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: David Maxwell, 2016 Getty Images)

The American League Champion Cleveland Indians have identified 3B Jose Ramirez as one of their core players for the future, and rewarded him accordingly on Friday.

According to Yahoo's Jeff Passan, the Tribe and Ramirez are set to agree on a four-year contract extension worth $30 million dollars. Passan reports the deal will kick in next season and give the Indians control of Ramirez through the 2023 season. Should the Indians exercise the options, it could push the value close to $50 million, according to the sources.

UPDATE: Passan has clarified the terms of the deal via Twitter:

Jose Ramirez deal guarantees $26 million. Options are for $11M and $13M. Escalators can take the total deal to $50M over six total years. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 24, 2017

Ramirez broke through with a terrific 2016 year for the Indians, batting .312 with 11 HR and 76 RBI. He has proven to be a versatile performer on defense, with the ability to play 3B, 2B, SS, and the outfield. That flexibility may be tested early this season with Jason Kipnis still recovering from a shoulder injury and not expected to be ready for opening day.

The contract extension for Ramirez continues in the Indians' tradition of signing young players to multi-year deals to avoid arbitration. Ramirez joins Jason Kipnis, Yan Gomes, Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco, and Edwin Encarnacion as key Indians signed through at least 2020 (counting club options).

The Tribe has yet to confirm any details, but judging by their tweet featuring a Ramirez GIF, things are awfully close.

